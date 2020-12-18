Rep. John Katko gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined other members of Congress in receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Dr. Brian Monahan, the congressional physician, received notification Thursday that members of Congress would be included in the first round of individuals eligible to receive the vaccination. Health care workers and nursing home residents have been given priority after the vaccine was approved by federal regulators.
The National Security Council wrote in a letter to Monahan that members of Congress would receive vaccine doses "to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were among those who received their first doses of the vaccine on Friday. Katko's office released a photo showing the congressman receiving his injection.
"The message from our nation's public health officials is clear: Americans should have confidence in this vaccine and get inoculated as soon as they are able to," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement. "We are at a turning point in our fight against the pandemic, but must remain vigilant and continue heeding the advice of public health officials."
Katko previously told The Citizen that he would get the vaccine when it was available. Pfizer received federal approval and began shipping doses over the weekend. The first vaccinations were administered this week.
Moderna, another pharmaceutical company, received approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The first round of doses will be shipped soon.
Health care workers and nursing home residents are prioritized in the first round of vaccinations. Other essential workers and vulnerable individuals will be included in subsequent phases. It's expected that it will take months for the vaccine to be available to the general population.
The vaccine is administered in two doses. After the initial shot, a booster is needed after three weeks.
