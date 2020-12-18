Rep. John Katko gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined other members of Congress in receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the congressional physician, received notification Thursday that members of Congress would be included in the first round of individuals eligible to receive the vaccination. Health care workers and nursing home residents have been given priority after the vaccine was approved by federal regulators.

The National Security Council wrote in a letter to Monahan that members of Congress would receive vaccine doses "to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were among those who received their first doses of the vaccine on Friday. Katko's office released a photo showing the congressman receiving his injection.

"The message from our nation's public health officials is clear: Americans should have confidence in this vaccine and get inoculated as soon as they are able to," Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement. "We are at a turning point in our fight against the pandemic, but must remain vigilant and continue heeding the advice of public health officials."