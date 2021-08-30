Rep. John Katko gets GOP primary challenger

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who has faced a backlash from Republican and Conservative party leaders after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in January, has a primary opponent.

John Murtari, of Lyons, has filed paperwork to challenge Katko, R-Camillus, for the Republican nomination in 2022. A formal announcement is planned for Wednesday.

Murtari is a software engineer and an Air Force veteran. He garnered attention in the late 1990s and early 2000s for his protests stemming from disputes over child support and custodial rights. He served jail time, including a 44-day sentence in the Cayuga County Jail in 2004, on charges related to his activism.

In an interview with The Citizen, Murtari said Katko's vote to impeach Trump was a "trigger" that led him to consider a run for Congress. But he also wants to serve the community and believes that political discourse must change.

"The essential thing is for people to accept that two intelligent people can look at the same set of facts but yet derive different conclusions based on their own personal background and life experience," he said.