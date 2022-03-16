Rep. John Katko: Give Ukraine President Zelenskyy 'everything he asked for'

In eight years as a member of Congress, U.S. Rep. John Katko hasn't seen anything like it.

Katko, R-Camillus, was in the audience on Wednesday as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress. After Zelenskyy's impassioned pleas for help and images showing the devastation caused by Russia's invasion, Katko reached an inescapable conclusion.

"That was the most impactful event that I've been at since I've been a member of Congress, and I've been at quite a few," he told The Citizen. "To hear the leader of a country who is under siege by the Russian army and the way he spoke so eloquently and so powerfully and forcefully about his cause was nothing short of inspiring."

Zelenskyy urged Congress to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. He also repeated his request for a no-fly zone over the country.

Katko supports giving more weapons to Ukraine. He referred to a statement issued by the Problem Solvers Caucus — he is a member of the group — that endorses specific forms of assistance, including Stinger missiles, air defense systems and fighter jets.

So far, the United States has provided some forms of lethal assistance but President Joe Biden has opposed giving Polish fighter jets to Ukraine.

"If they want to take those jets to fight themselves, that's not an act of war on our part that's something we should do," Katko said.

One of Zelenskyy's requests that Katko is hesitant to support is establishing a no-fly zone. He worries that could lead to a scenario in which a U.S. fighter jet shoots down a Russian jet and sparks World War III.

While he has concerns, Katko won't rule out backing a no-fly zone.

"I don't want to take anything off the table, but we got to be mindful of the fact that because we're in more of a defensive position here and we didn't control the situation at the outset by preventing Russia from coming in, we're in a difficult situation," he said, adding that "we all want to help people as much as we possibly can."

What Katko is certain of is that the United States should increase the economic pressure on Russia. Sanctions have already been imposed, but he supports eliminating "every single possible exception ... to put the screws to the Russian economy as best as we possibly can."

But even with the sanctions that have severely damaged Russia's economy, the invasion continues. The Russian military has launched missiles targeting civilian infrastructure. Cities, including Kyiv, have been under attack for days.

Ultimately, Katko thinks what will stop Putin is an uprising within his own country as the war drags on and the economy crumbles.

"I don't see Putin backing down, no matter what, unless his own people stand up to him as well," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

