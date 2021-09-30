Rep. John Katko: Let's vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

"For myself and so many others, a bill like this is the reason we came to Congress," he said. "We've heard from the mom or dad that hit a pothole and had to pay out-of-pocket to fix the family car. We've seen our children struggle and fall behind in school without reliable internet access. Our communities are the ones where basic access to clean drinking water has been jeopardized by aging pipes. Our workers and businesses are the ones calling for investments that will help them compete on the world's stage."

Katko continued, "So, the question is: What will we, as members of Congress do about it? Will we allow blatant partisanship on both sides of the aisle to stand in the way of legislation that is objectively good for the American people? Will we ignore the very real crisis that is facing infrastructure systems in communities like the one I represent in central New York?"

The criticism is directed at both parties because House Republican leaders want their members to vote against the infrastructure bill. Katko's statement is an indication that he will break with his party to support it — if Pelosi allows it to come to the floor.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, there is no indication of when — or if — either bill will receive a vote in the House. Talks are continuing between Democratic leaders in hopes of reaching a resolution.

