Rep. John Katko: Look at the facts, get COVID-19 vaccine

Katko was among the first to get vaccinated. He received his first Pfizer dose shortly after the vaccine's approval in December.

In his public comments, Katko has urged others to get vaccinated. But he does not believe there should be vaccine mandates. He repeated that in his latest statement, but wants everyone to "be operating with the same facts."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These vaccines are safe, miraculously effective against all variants, free, and easy to get," he said. "Furthermore, widespread adoption of the vaccine is critical to a return to international and business travel which will be heavy drivers of global economic recovery. I strongly encourage all Americans to weigh this decision with their doctor and not their Twitter feed."

COVID-19 cases are rising again, and health experts have said the latest surge is driven by the unvaccinated. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that only 0.15% of vaccinated residents have been infected by COVID-19. More than 11 million New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.