Rep. John Katko looks to address delays in federal disaster relief

After seeing Lake Ontario communities affected by flooding wait for disaster aid, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to fix the process.

Katko, R-Camillus, has reintroduced a bill that aims to improve the preliminary damage assessment. The assessment is conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local governments after a disaster. According to FEMA's website, the main objective of the assessment is to "collect information, conduct analysis, and provide situational awareness to state, territorial, or tribal government leaders to determine whether the impacts of a disaster warrant a disaster declaration request under the Stafford Act."

A federal disaster declaration is significant because it can open up funding to support recovery efforts.

But Katko, the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, explained that there can be problems for state and local emergency management personnel attempting to coordinate with FEMA during the preliminary damage assessment. The challenges include conflicting guidance, duplicative paperwork requirements, incompatible technological platforms and inconsistent training.

Those factors can lead to delays in the process, which prevents much-needed aid from getting to areas affected by disasters.