Rep. John Katko looks to address delays in federal disaster relief

After seeing Lake Ontario communities affected by flooding wait for disaster aid, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to fix the process.
Katko, R-Camillus, has reintroduced a bill that aims to improve the preliminary damage assessment. The assessment is conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local governments after a disaster. According to FEMA's website, the main objective of the assessment is to "collect information, conduct analysis, and provide situational awareness to state, territorial, or tribal government leaders to determine whether the impacts of a disaster warrant a disaster declaration request under the Stafford Act."
A federal disaster declaration is significant because it can open up funding to support recovery efforts.
But Katko, the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, explained that there can be problems for state and local emergency management personnel attempting to coordinate with FEMA during the preliminary damage assessment. The challenges include conflicting guidance, duplicative paperwork requirements, incompatible technological platforms and inconsistent training.
Those factors can lead to delays in the process, which prevents much-needed aid from getting to areas affected by disasters.
Katko's office said he worked with the American Flood Coalition, to craft legislation that would improve the preliminary damage assessment. The proposal calls for the creation of an advisory panel featuring state and local emergency management personnel from the 10 FEMA regions. The panel would work with the agency to bolster the assessment process.
The legislation would also implement standardized training for FEMA personnel. The goal of this is to ensure that there is consistency in preliminary damage assessment reviews.
The measure would require FEMA to provide information about the preliminary damage assessment procedures, including how they communicate with state and local officials in areas affected by disasters.
"When disaster strikes, time is of the essence," Katko said. "Unfortunately, due to constraints at FEMA, federal relief for disaster-impacted communities can be unnecessarily delayed. My bipartisan bill takes important steps to help deliver reliable and consistent federal funding to Lake Ontario's shoreline communities and communities nationwide that are impacted by flooding."
Katko's bill has been referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee — a committee he has been a member of since joining Congress in 2015. The legislation has one cosponsor, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a New York Democrat.
