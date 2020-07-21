Rep. John Katko: Major wins for CNY in 2021 defense policy bill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The House of Representatives approved the annual defense policy bill that U.S. Rep. John Katko says contains several wins for central New York.

The National Defense Authorization Act for the 2021 fiscal year passed by a 295-125 vote Tuesday. Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 108 Republicans to join with 187 Democrats in supporting the bill.

Katko highlighted several provisions that will benefit central New York, including funding to acquire 79 F-35 fighter jets that are equipped with radars from Lockheed Martin in central New York. The legislation also allows $120 million for 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones, which are operated by the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in the Syracuse area.

The NDAA also includes funding to restore a Virginia-class submarine with parts manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The defense contractor will also benefit from a provision in the NDAA that prohibits the retirement of littoral combat ships, which feature parts made by the company.

More than $550 million is authorized for handheld manpack small form-fit radios. The radios are manufactured with parts from L3Harris based in central New York.