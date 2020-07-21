Rep. John Katko: Major wins for CNY in 2021 defense policy bill

The House of Representatives approved the annual defense policy bill that U.S. Rep. John Katko says contains several wins for central New York.
The National Defense Authorization Act for the 2021 fiscal year passed by a 295-125 vote Tuesday. Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 108 Republicans to join with 187 Democrats in supporting the bill.
Katko highlighted several provisions that will benefit central New York, including funding to acquire 79 F-35 fighter jets that are equipped with radars from Lockheed Martin in central New York. The legislation also allows $120 million for 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones, which are operated by the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in the Syracuse area.
The NDAA also includes funding to restore a Virginia-class submarine with parts manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The defense contractor will also benefit from a provision in the NDAA that prohibits the retirement of littoral combat ships, which feature parts made by the company.
More than $550 million is authorized for handheld manpack small form-fit radios. The radios are manufactured with parts from L3Harris based in central New York.
There are other highlights in the NDAA, according to Katko. The legislation includes a 3% pay raise for troops and additional equipment to protect against COVID-19.
"With the current pandemic creating significant economic uncertainty for our region, this measure also delivers critical funding for local manufacturers that provide high-paying skilled jobs in central New York," Katko said.
A handful of Katko-supported bills were included in the final defense policy agreement. The legislation includes a requirement that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency conducts a review of its capabilities, a separate bill that sets a five-year term for the director of the agency and the creation of a national cyber director post within the White House to oversee national cybersecurity policy.
The three bills are based on recommendations from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, which released its inaugural report this year.
Two other measures introduced by Katko are included in the final NDAA, both of which are focused on improving mental health. One bill would require the Department of Defense to report on how it's aiming to reduce the stigma of military service members seeking assistance for post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. The other would expand mental health and suicide prevention in rural communities.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, praised Katko for having two cybersecurity-related amendments included in the final NDAA. Katko is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Security and Innovation.
"These amendments all play a critical part in mitigating our nation's cyber risk and working to stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats," Rogers said.
Katko added, "I was proud to work across party lines to advocate for central New York's priorities in this bill and am pleased to see it pass the House."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
