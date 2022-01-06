Rep. John Katko marks anniversary of 'shameful' Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

U.S. Rep. John Katko denounced the rioters and lauded police officers on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

"The nation watched in shock and horror as the safety of our staff, law enforcement, and my fellow members of Congress was threatened," said Katko, the Republican ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "Leading up to and on Jan. 6, we saw troubling breakdowns in information sharing and emergency preparedness — core tenets of homeland security. Our heroic Capitol Police officers, along with D.C. Metropolitan Police officers, risked their lives to defend the U.S. Capitol and those who work here.

"As a result, many officers still bear the physical and emotional scars of that traumatic day and several officers were severely injured. Tragically, lives were also lost because of this violence and four officers have devastatingly taken their lives since. We mourn with the families and friends of these patriotic officers."

The attack occurred on the same day that Congress met to certify the 2020 presidential election results. After a rally held by former President Donald Trump, his supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the votes. Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the votes, had to be escorted to safety. Members of Congress were evacuated as insurrectionists infiltrated the Capitol.

Katko, R-Camillus, was in his office near the Capitol when the attack occurred. He took shelter there as the Capitol was locked down.

In the aftermath of the insurrection, he told The Citizen he was surprised by the lack of security on the day of the attack. When the mob rushed the Capitol, police officers were outnumbered and there were few barriers to stop the advancing crowd.

As he did one year ago, Katko called the attack "shameful and completely unacceptable."

"The rioters who broke the law must continue being held accountable for their actions," he said. "We are a country of laws, and we must denounce all violence while recommitting ourselves to civil discourse. As a symbol of our Republic, we must never allow the U.S. Capitol to be compromised again."

Katko's statement on Thursday does not mention Trump or the false claims of election fraud that the former president made ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, but the four-term congressman was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the outgoing president for inciting the attack.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

