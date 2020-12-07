Rep. John Katko named ranking GOP member on House Homeland Security Committee

"Today, our nation is facing unprecedented and evolving threats," Katko said. "We must take a deliberate and commonsense approach to improve security on our borders, combat new threats in cyberspace, remain vigilant against terrorist threats and improve the Department of Homeland Security's ability to identify and combat risks to our national security.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and as a New Yorker, I will remain focused on ensuring top terror targets are secure and that there is a close partnership with DHS. I'm ready to get to work and look forward to working with Chairman Thompson on these critical issues."

The House Homeland Security Committee formed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It became a permanent House committee in 2005.

Katko is the second New Yorker in the committee's short history to serve as either chair or ranking member. U.S. Rep. Peter King, who is retiring at the end of this year, chaired the committee from 2005 to 2007 and 2011 to 2013.

