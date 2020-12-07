Rep. John Katko named ranking GOP member on House Homeland Security Committee

Beginning in January, U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold the top Republican seat on the House Homeland Security Committee.
The House Republican Steering Committee named Katko, R-Camillus, the ranking member of the committee for the 117th Congress. The Syracuse-area congressman has been a member of the committee since 2015.
Katko will succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, an Alabama Republican, as ranking member of the committee. Rogers beat out Katko for the post two years ago.
The House Homeland Security Committee oversees the Department of Homeland Security and focuses on a range of issues, including cybersecurity and transportation security. When Republicans controlled the House, Katko chaired the subcommittee that provided oversight of the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Secret Service.
In 2019, Katko became the ranking member of the cybersecurity subcommittee.
Because Democrats control the House, the full committee is chaired by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. Thompson has chaired the committee since 2019 and was elected to another term leading the panel.
Katko views his role on the House Homeland Security Committee as a continuation of his previous career. Before being elected to Congress in 2014, he was an assistant U.S. attorney who had a record prosecuting border security, counterterrorism and human trafficking cases.
"Today, our nation is facing unprecedented and evolving threats," Katko said. "We must take a deliberate and commonsense approach to improve security on our borders, combat new threats in cyberspace, remain vigilant against terrorist threats and improve the Department of Homeland Security's ability to identify and combat risks to our national security.
"As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and as a New Yorker, I will remain focused on ensuring top terror targets are secure and that there is a close partnership with DHS. I'm ready to get to work and look forward to working with Chairman Thompson on these critical issues."
The House Homeland Security Committee formed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It became a permanent House committee in 2005.
Katko is the second New Yorker in the committee's short history to serve as either chair or ranking member. U.S. Rep. Peter King, who is retiring at the end of this year, chaired the committee from 2005 to 2007 and 2011 to 2013.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
