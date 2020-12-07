 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. John Katko named ranking GOP member on House Homeland Security Committee
alert top story

Rep. John Katko named ranking GOP member on House Homeland Security Committee

{{featured_button_text}}
Katko Town Hall

FILE - In this August 2018 photo, U.S. Rep. John Katko answers a question during a town hall meeting in Auburn. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Beginning in January, U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold the top Republican seat on the House Homeland Security Committee. 

The House Republican Steering Committee named Katko, R-Camillus, the ranking member of the committee for the 117th Congress. The Syracuse-area congressman has been a member of the committee since 2015. 

Katko will succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, an Alabama Republican, as ranking member of the committee. Rogers beat out Katko for the post two years ago. 

The House Homeland Security Committee oversees the Department of Homeland Security and focuses on a range of issues, including cybersecurity and transportation security. When Republicans controlled the House, Katko chaired the subcommittee that provided oversight of the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Secret Service. 

In 2019, Katko became the ranking member of the cybersecurity subcommittee. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Because Democrats control the House, the full committee is chaired by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson. Thompson has chaired the committee since 2019 and was elected to another term leading the panel. 

Katko views his role on the House Homeland Security Committee as a continuation of his previous career. Before being elected to Congress in 2014, he was an assistant U.S. attorney who had a record prosecuting border security, counterterrorism and human trafficking cases. 

"Today, our nation is facing unprecedented and evolving threats," Katko said. "We must take a deliberate and commonsense approach to improve security on our borders, combat new threats in cyberspace, remain vigilant against terrorist threats and improve the Department of Homeland Security's ability to identify and combat risks to our national security. 

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and as a New Yorker, I will remain focused on ensuring top terror targets are secure and that there is a close partnership with DHS. I'm ready to get to work and look forward to working with Chairman Thompson on these critical issues." 

The House Homeland Security Committee formed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It became a permanent House committee in 2005. 

Katko is the second New Yorker in the committee's short history to serve as either chair or ranking member. U.S. Rep. Peter King, who is retiring at the end of this year, chaired the committee from 2005 to 2007 and 2011 to 2013. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive gives COVID-19 briefing from home quarantine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News