Rep. John Katko one of three Republicans to vote for Equality Act, LGBTQ rights bill

In a statement, Katko said the Equality Act would create a "uniform federal standard for preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

"In New York, this bill is already established law," he said. "But in states across the country, differing standards have made it difficult for employers to conform to conflicting laws. The Equality Act has received strong support from the business and manufacturing community. This will ensure equal opportunity in the workplace."

Katko supported the Equality Act despite past criticism of his decision to cosponsor and vote for the LGBTQ rights legislation. Prior to the 2020 election, Conservative Party leaders panned his support of the bill. The party had endorsed him in each of his three previous runs for Congress. His cosponsorship of the Equality Act, along with other factors, led to questions about whether he would run on the line again.

But the Conservative Party, which opposes the Equality Act, endorsed him again. He received more than 21,000 votes on the line in the 2020 election.

The fate of the Equality Act in the Senate is unclear. There is a 50-50 split, with Democrats holding the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote. But at least 10 Republicans would need to support the bill to allow for a final vote.

