Rep. John Katko open to ending MLB's antitrust exemption if minor league teams are slashed

If Major League Baseball continues to push for ending minor league baseball in Auburn and other cities, U.S. Rep. John Katko is willing to consider a "nuclear option": Ending MLB's antitrust exemption.
Katko, R-Camillus, revealed his stance during a meeting with The Citizen's editorial board Friday. He has criticized MLB's plan to end affiliations for 42 minor league teams, including the Auburn Doubledays.
MLB wants to restructure the minor league system. The league's proposal, which is part of negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball on a new professional baseball agreement, would eliminate rookie and short-season leagues.
The Doubledays play in the New York-Penn League, a short-season league.
As talks between MLB and MiLB continue, there is no indication that MLB is backing off its proposal. That's enough for Katko, who was an antitrust lawyer early in his career, to consider whether the MLB's antitrust exemption should be revoked.
"That's a pretty nice exemption they have and I understand why they have it," he said. "But when you're going to devastate communities, that's when you say 'enough is enough.'"
What bothers Katko about MLB's push is its financial condition. Forbes reported in December that MLB's revenues in 2019 were $10.7 billion — a record for the league. MLB has set revenue records 17 years in a row.
Some of the top players in the game have benefited from the league's profitability. Gerrit Cole, one of the best pitchers in MLB, signed a record nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees during this offseason. Other free agents received hefty contracts, too.
Katko questions why the MLB can't support the existing minor league system.
"That, to me, smacks of greed on their part and I think that's ridiculous," he said of the plan.
Federal elected officials have been active in opposing MLB's proposal to reduce the size of the minor leagues. Katko signed a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred urging him to reconsider the plan. In December, a congressional task force formed to save minor league teams in communities that would be affected by contraction.
Last week, a resolution was introduced in the House to support minor league baseball and oppose MLB's plan. The resolution has bipartisan support, with Katko as one of the cosponsors.
"The more we up the negative consequences of following through with it, the more they may figure out it's not worth it because of the goodwill they're going to lose," Katko said.
An MiLB spokesman told The Citizen last week that the two sides recently met in New York for "productive" discussions. Another meeting is planned for Feb. 20 in Dallas.
The current professional baseball agreement, which sets the terms for the relationship between MLB and the minor league organizations, expires in September.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.