Rep. John Katko open to ending MLB's antitrust exemption if minor league teams are slashed

If Major League Baseball continues to push for ending minor league baseball in Auburn and other cities, U.S. Rep. John Katko is willing to consider a "nuclear option": Ending MLB's antitrust exemption.

Katko, R-Camillus, revealed his stance during a meeting with The Citizen's editorial board Friday. He has criticized MLB's plan to end affiliations for 42 minor league teams, including the Auburn Doubledays.

MLB wants to restructure the minor league system. The league's proposal, which is part of negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball on a new professional baseball agreement, would eliminate rookie and short-season leagues.

The Doubledays play in the New York-Penn League, a short-season league.

As talks between MLB and MiLB continue, there is no indication that MLB is backing off its proposal. That's enough for Katko, who was an antitrust lawyer early in his career, to consider whether the MLB's antitrust exemption should be revoked.