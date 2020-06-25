Rep. John Katko opposes Democrats' police reform bill, eyes 'bipartisan compromise'

"We need to go back to the drawing board," Katko said. "To start, I cosponsored the JUSTICE Act, legislation that includes commonsense provisions that both Democrats and Republicans support. It takes responsible steps to improve oversight and hold officers who abuse their position accountable. It provides funding to increase the use of body cameras, reforms police training and hiring practices, and helps promote transparency in our justice system."

He continued, "While this measure as written does not go far enough to enforce civil rights protections, I believe it is a starting point for bipartisan compromise."

The legislation supported by Katko was introduced in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican and the only African American GOP senator. A companion bill was introduced in the House, which Katko cosponsored.

Scott's proposal differs from the Democratic proposal on many points. It doesn't address qualified immunity for police officers. Instead of a registry, it would require state and local governments to report police uses of force annually. Regarding chokeholds, police departments would be encouraged to restrict chokehold usage in order to be eligible for federal funding.