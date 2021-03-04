Rep. John Katko opposes election reform bill, labels it 'partisan stunt'

"This is called the For the People bill. And in doing so, we combat big, dark, special interest money in politics and amplify the voice of the American people," she said. "We fight foreign interference in our elections. We expand voting rights. We fight political gerrymandering and we crack down on corruption."

But that's not how it was viewed by Katko, R-Camillus, and House Republicans. As he did in 2019, Katko voted against the measure.

Katko supports some parts of the legislation. The bill would overturn the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, which said that the First Amendment prevents restrictions on independent expenditures for political communications by corporations, labor unions and other groups.

He is the lone Republican who has co-sponsored a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and allow states to "set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections," according to a summary of the resolution.