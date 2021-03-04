Rep. John Katko opposes election reform bill, labels it 'partisan stunt'

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined with Republicans in voting against a major election reform package that the House of Representatives passed late Wednesday.
The legislation, the For the People Act, includes many campaign-, election- and voting-related provisions. The bill would expand voting rights by requiring states to offer early voting and same-day registration. Mail-in voting would be expanded, states would be mandated to offer online voter registration and Election Day would become a federal holiday.
States would be required to use paper ballots for elections and there would be a voluntary public financing system for candidates who raise small donations for their campaigns. The program would be funded from fees paid by businesses that commit criminal and civil offenses. There would be other changes to the campaign finance system, including requiring super political action committees to disclose donors.
The bill also mandates that states use independent redistricting commissions to redraw congressional district lines every 10 years.
The For the People Act is a major Democratic priority. The Democratic-controlled House passed it two years along party lines, but it didn't advance in the U.S. Senate.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the bill is about empowering Americans.
"This is called the For the People bill. And in doing so, we combat big, dark, special interest money in politics and amplify the voice of the American people," she said. "We fight foreign interference in our elections. We expand voting rights. We fight political gerrymandering and we crack down on corruption."
But that's not how it was viewed by Katko, R-Camillus, and House Republicans. As he did in 2019, Katko voted against the measure.
Katko supports some parts of the legislation. The bill would overturn the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, which said that the First Amendment prevents restrictions on independent expenditures for political communications by corporations, labor unions and other groups.
He is the lone Republican who has co-sponsored a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United and allow states to "set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections," according to a summary of the resolution.
"Instead of putting this commonsense amendment on the House floor for a vote today, Speaker Pelosi put forth a partisan proposal to federalize our nation's election system and publicly fund elections," Katko said in a statement. "I wholeheartedly support bipartisan efforts to secure our nation's elections and fix our campaign finance system. As ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, I will be prioritizing these solutions — but today's vote is nothing more than a partisan stunt."
The legislation is unlikely to pass in the Senate. While Democrats control the Senate, the bill would need 60 votes to avoid a filibuster. There are 50 Democrats and it's unlikely that the bill, in its current form, would be supported by 10 Republicans.
President Joe Biden does support the bill. He said it's needed for election security and to protect voting rights.
"I look forward to working with Congress to refine and advance this important bill," he said. "And I look forward to signing it into law after it has passed through the legislative process so that together we can strengthen and restore American democracy for the next election and all those to come."
