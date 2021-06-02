Rep. John Katko pans Biden's Homeland Security budget plan: 'Wholly inadequate'

After Biden rolled out his immigration plan, Katko claimed it was a "shift toward open borders."

Regarding Biden's budget proposal, Katko thinks it fails to acknowledge many homeland security threats. He also explained why he's disappointed it eliminates funding for the construction of a border wall.

"Physical barriers are a proven asset to Border Patrol agents on the ground — acting as a force multiplier that allows resources to be directed toward stopping dangerous cartel activity," Katko said. "With the administration's open border policies, lethal drugs will continue to pour across our border and have devastating consequences in communities across the country. We must give our border patrol agents the tools they need to be successful — including physical barriers, technology and personnel."

Katko is also concerned about funding levels for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He believes that CISA, which was created in 2018 within the Department of Homeland Security, needs a boost.