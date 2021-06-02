Rep. John Katko pans Biden's Homeland Security budget plan: 'Wholly inadequate'

U.S. Rep. John Katko on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden's Department of Homeland Security budget proposal, which he described as "wholly inadequate."
Biden is requesting $52 billion for the department in the 2022 fiscal year. Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, panned the lack of border wall funding and believes the plan doesn't provide a large enough increase for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Biden's proposal would eliminate $1.5 billion for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He wants to create a $30 million fund to help migrant families separated at the border, add 100 new immigration judges and increase U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' budget by $345 million.
Katko has criticized Biden's handling of the situation at the southern border, where there has been an influx of migrants seeking entry into the U.S. After Biden signed executive orders that reversed some of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including a national emergency declaration that allowed for federal funding to be diverted to support the construction of a border wall, Katko called it a "knee-jerk rollback of commonsense national security and immigration measures to secure our borders."
After Biden rolled out his immigration plan, Katko claimed it was a "shift toward open borders."
Regarding Biden's budget proposal, Katko thinks it fails to acknowledge many homeland security threats. He also explained why he's disappointed it eliminates funding for the construction of a border wall.
"Physical barriers are a proven asset to Border Patrol agents on the ground — acting as a force multiplier that allows resources to be directed toward stopping dangerous cartel activity," Katko said. "With the administration's open border policies, lethal drugs will continue to pour across our border and have devastating consequences in communities across the country. We must give our border patrol agents the tools they need to be successful — including physical barriers, technology and personnel."
Katko is also concerned about funding levels for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He believes that CISA, which was created in 2018 within the Department of Homeland Security, needs a boost.
There is a 5% increase for cybersecurity in Biden's proposed budget, but Katko said the "modest increase in CISA funding is not nearly sufficient to resource the agency's growing mission."
"Additionally, it's perplexing that other civilian cybersecurity efforts received a larger budget increase than CISA," he continued. "As the nation's lead civilian cybersecurity agency, there is no question that CISA should be at least a $5 billion agency in the coming years."
It's unlikely that Biden's budget proposal will win congressional approval. For presidents, proposed budgets highlight their priorities. But the spending plans are often met with opposition from both parties.
That's the case with the homeland security portion of the plan. Katko emphasized the need for a strong budget for the department, especially as the country prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The department was established in the aftermath of the attacks.
"The current threat environment demands a posture of unwavering resilience, and unfortunately the DHS funding proposed by the Biden administration is wholly inadequate," he said.
