Rep. John Katko pans COVID-19 relief talks: 'Compromise should not be a dirty word'

There are also disagreements on enhanced unemployment benefits. A COVID-19 relief bill passed in March and signed by Trump included $600 a week for unemployed Americans. Those payments expired July 31. House Democrats want to extend the payments through early 2021, but Senate Republicans prefer a different approach. They want to provide $200 a week through September, then replace 70% of workers' lost wages.

With unemployment, Katko thinks there should be some sort of enhanced benefit — whether it's a continuation of the $600 payments or a supplemental payment that would be available to workers, especially low-wage earners.

He views that as a potential fix for a problem he's heard from some business owners before the expiration of the $600 payments — that some of their employees aren't returning to work because they can earn more on unemployment.

"There's a real concern about labor shortages at the same time when we have double-digit unemployment. That is incongruous to me," Katko said. "You can get creative. Sit down and figure it out."

Katko also wants to see aid for states and direct help for local governments, especially smaller municipalities like Auburn, Cayuga County, Onondaga County and Syracuse.