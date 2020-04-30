Rep. John Katko: People have right to protest, but reopening must be done with caution

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. John Katko knows that some people are frustrated with the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also wants to avoid potentially disastrous consequences if New York and other states reopen too quickly.

Katko, R-Camillus, spoke to reporters on the eve of protests in Syracuse and other New York cities opposing New York's stay-at-home and non-essential business closures. The events are being advertised as rallies to "Free New York."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has faced criticism from some conservatives for the statewide policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. They argue that it's government overreach or that some regions shouldn't remain closed because the number of cases and hospitalizations don't warrant a shutdown.

Most of the coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in New York occurred in downstate counties and New York City. COVID-19 began spreading in downstate before Cuomo issued the "New York on PAUSE" order that encourages social distancing, closed non-essential businesses and shut down schools. The order will be in place until May 15.

The protests are being supported by the state Conservative Party, which has endorsed Katko for reelection and supported him in three previous campaigns for Congress.