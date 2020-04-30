Rep. John Katko: People have right to protest, but reopening must be done with caution

U.S. Rep. John Katko knows that some people are frustrated with the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also wants to avoid potentially disastrous consequences if New York and other states reopen too quickly.
Katko, R-Camillus, spoke to reporters on the eve of protests in Syracuse and other New York cities opposing New York's stay-at-home and non-essential business closures. The events are being advertised as rallies to "Free New York."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has faced criticism from some conservatives for the statewide policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. They argue that it's government overreach or that some regions shouldn't remain closed because the number of cases and hospitalizations don't warrant a shutdown.
Most of the coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in New York occurred in downstate counties and New York City. COVID-19 began spreading in downstate before Cuomo issued the "New York on PAUSE" order that encourages social distancing, closed non-essential businesses and shut down schools. The order will be in place until May 15.
The protests are being supported by the state Conservative Party, which has endorsed Katko for reelection and supported him in three previous campaigns for Congress.
"They have the right," Katko told reporters Thursday. "People are frustrated. People want to get back to work. I just want to caution them and say look if we do it and we do it too fast and there's a second round, the devastation to our economy will be much worse than if we do it this way.
"So far, we've done OK. People can argue that we shouldn't have done all this. But the bottom line is lives are at risk and people have died from this and a lot of people are very sick. It's devastated the health care system. It's devastated our economy. There's no question about it and everybody is itching to get back to work. I can't wait to get back to work. But I want to make sure that I do it and I don't affect my fellow man in the process and that's my biggest concern."
Katko is one of four New Yorkers who is serving on a task force advising President Donald Trump on reopening strategies. Several states, including New York, are already planning to at least partially reopen businesses and ease some restrictions.
New York is taking a regional approach. When the pause order expires in mid-May, some regions will remain closed. But other parts of the state, including central New York, will commence a phased reopening. Construction and manufacturing businesses will restart operations, followed by other businesses that can function with a low risk of spreading COVID-19.
In central New York, a group of leaders from Cayuga, Onondaga and other counties in the region is developing a plan to reopen the economy. Katko supports the locally driven approach, which is what the White House task force is encouraging across the country.
"(The task force is) deferring to the locals to determine what works for their area best within those parameters," he said. "As long as they follow those parameters, I don't think we should be second-guessing them."
Testing and contact tracing will be important when regions begin to reopen. Katko said the latest coronavirus relief bill included $25 billion for testing and tracing initiatives. He acknowledged that more funding may be needed to help states expand their testing capacities.
While there is an emphasis on economic needs, Katko agrees that it must be balanced with public health concerns. He encouraged his constituents to continue to listen to the experts.
"We already know that they're starting to loosen the reins in upstate New York because they're letting elective surgeries come back," he said. "We also know from speaking to (Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon) that they're already talking about opening things up before New York City, and we should. I think that's what we're going to continue to strive for."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
