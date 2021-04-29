Rep. John Katko picked to lead GOP 'American Security' task force

Katko also repeated criticisms of Biden's immigration and border security policies. And he highlighted the importance of protecting cybersecurity infrastructure.

"This is no longer just an 'IT issue' but rather one of the greatest homeland security and national security threats of our time," he said. "We are working to not only account for the threats of today but also the emerging risks of tomorrow."

This is the second task force Katko has led since coming to Congress in 2015. He was selected to lead a task force on foreign fighter travel in 2015.

He has been a member of the House Homeland Security Committee for the entirety of his four terms in Congress.

"We have our work cut out for us, but I can assure you we are up to the challenge," he said. "I am honored to be trusted to lead this critical task force and look forward to working with the Republican conference to put forward actionable and constructive solutions to ensure the security of our nation and the safety of all Americans."

