Rep. John Katko picked to lead GOP 'American Security' task force

The top House Republican has tapped U.S. Rep. John Katko to lead a new task force focused on national security issues.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy named Katko, R-Camillus, as the head of the American Security Task Force. The task force, which will consist of Republican members, will have a broad agenda. According to McCarthy, it will address "matters ranging from cybersecurity, supporting law enforcement, and solving the humanitarian and national security crisis President Biden's policies created at our southern border."
"As the ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, and as a former prosecutor with experience working cases on counterterrorism, border security, and drug and human trafficking, John has the experience necessary to help build a more safe and secure American future," McCarthy said in a statement.
The assignment adds to Katko's growing profile. As the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, he has emerged as a leading Republican voice opposing Biden's immigration policies.
In a statement, Katko said the task force "will be fundamental to our efforts to defend against the unprecedented ways our homeland security, national security, economic security and way of life are threatened daily."
He panned calls to defund the police amid increases in crime in some major cities. While he supports making "sensible reforms," he thinks it can be done without shuttering police departments.
Katko also repeated criticisms of Biden's immigration and border security policies. And he highlighted the importance of protecting cybersecurity infrastructure.
"This is no longer just an 'IT issue' but rather one of the greatest homeland security and national security threats of our time," he said. "We are working to not only account for the threats of today but also the emerging risks of tomorrow."
This is the second task force Katko has led since coming to Congress in 2015. He was selected to lead a task force on foreign fighter travel in 2015.
He has been a member of the House Homeland Security Committee for the entirety of his four terms in Congress.
"We have our work cut out for us, but I can assure you we are up to the challenge," he said. "I am honored to be trusted to lead this critical task force and look forward to working with the Republican conference to put forward actionable and constructive solutions to ensure the security of our nation and the safety of all Americans."
