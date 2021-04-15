Rep. John Katko praises Biden's nominee to lead cybersecurity agency

U.S. Rep. John Katko said he's encouraged after President Joe Biden announced this week that he would nominate Jen Easterly to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Easterly has a strong resume, especially on cyber issues. She is a West Point graduate and was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford. She served in the Army for more than 20 years, which included deployments to Afghanistan, the Balkans, Haiti and Iraq.

She had a previous stint at the White House as a special assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism.

Easterly's also has private-sector experience. In 2017, she began working for Morgan Stanley and established its Cybersecurity Fusion Center, which she led.

Katko, R-Camillus, won't vote on Easterly's nomination — she must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. But he expressed his approval of the president's selection to lead CISA.

"Ms. Easterly brings substantial credibility and a reputation of working productively between government and the private sector to increase the cybersecurity resilience of the nation," said Katko, who is the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee.