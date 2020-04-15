Rep. John Katko: 'Premature' for Trump to defund World Health Organization

The World Health Organization received $237 million in dues from the U.S. over a two-year period. The U.S. pledged another $636 million, making it the organization's largest source of funding. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to contribute more than $500 million in 2018 and 2019. China's share was $76 billion, according to the organization.

The WHO receives 14.67% of its funding from the U.S. government and 0.21% of its funding from China.

"The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner, and if it's not, to independently tell the world the truth about what is happening," Trump said. "The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable."

Katko agrees that the World Health Organization's reluctance to support travel bans or guidance hindered the ability to control the virus. He believes that may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe, especially Italy.

He also acknowledged concerns about the organization's objectivity, but he added that it's "preliminary."