Rep. John Katko: 'Premature' for Trump to defund World Health Organization

U.S. Rep. John Katko criticized the World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic, but he believes President Donald Trump's decision to halt funding to the international agency is "premature."
Katko, R-Camillus, told reporters during a video conference Wednesday that he prefers a review once the COVID-19 outbreak is over. He co-authored a bill with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, that would establish a 9/11-style commission to examine the response to the pandemic.
Trump announced Tuesday that he is ordering the federal government to stop funding the World Health Organization and review the United Nations agency's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."
One of the chief criticisms levied by Trump is that the World Health Organization opposes travel bans like the one imposed by the president on non-citizens traveling from China to the U.S. The organization's website cited evidence that travel bans are "ineffective in most situations," but later adds that in "certain circumstances" restrictions may be useful.
Trump also questioned the World Health Organization's independence in dealing with China, where COVID-19 originated. An Associated Press report Wednesday revealed that China waited six days to notify its citizens of the outbreak. There have been other reports of China suppressing information that could've alerted others in the country and around the world about the threat of the virus.
The World Health Organization received $237 million in dues from the U.S. over a two-year period. The U.S. pledged another $636 million, making it the organization's largest source of funding. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged to contribute more than $500 million in 2018 and 2019. China's share was $76 billion, according to the organization.
The WHO receives 14.67% of its funding from the U.S. government and 0.21% of its funding from China.
"The world depends on the WHO to work with countries to ensure that accurate information about international health threats is shared in a timely manner, and if it's not, to independently tell the world the truth about what is happening," Trump said. "The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable."
Katko agrees that the World Health Organization's reluctance to support travel bans or guidance hindered the ability to control the virus. He believes that may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe, especially Italy.
He also acknowledged concerns about the organization's objectivity, but he added that it's "preliminary."
There's also a question of whether Trump has the authority to unilaterally cut off funding for the World Health Organization. Katko says Congress, not the president, "controls the power of the purse."
"He may and I understand why he's doing it," he said. "He may ultimately be right. I just think it was premature."
