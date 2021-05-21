Rep. John Katko proposes bill to help low-income families pay water bills

Diane VanDe Hei, CEO of the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, explained that as the costs of delivering and treating water rise, millions of low-income families lack the funds to pay for the utility. She said the federal support would supplement local ratepayer aid programs.

Adam Krantz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, said the bill introduced by Blunt Rochester and Katko recognizes there is a gap between the costs of public water services and whether households can afford the bills.

"The costs of clean water have grown significantly and while programs exist for helping Americans afford other essentials — food security and home energy — no similar program has been in place for water," Krantz said. "We look forward to further work with Congress to help advance this legislation."

Katko is the lead Republican cosponsor of the bill. Two other Democrats — U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib — are original cosponsors.

"By providing necessary financial assistance through EPA, the Low-Income Water Customer Assistance Program Act would help to ensure every family in our community has access to clean water and promotes significant investments in the modernization and repair of our water systems," Katko said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.