Rep. John Katko proposes bill to help low-income families pay water bills

U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to create a federal program that would assist low-income families with paying their water bills.
Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Delaware Democrat, introduced legislation that would establish the Low-Income Water Customer Assistance Program. The program would be administered by the Environmental Protection Agency, which would award grants to states or water utilities.
The bill would allow utilities to use the grants to offer financial aid to ratepayers, discounts, hardship relief and water efficiency assistance.
Katko highlighted the need for help after hearing from central New York families that have struggled to pay utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's also affected water authorities, which have reported reduced revenues.
Michael Hooker, executive director of the Onondaga County Water Authority, believes that the legislation would help water systems regain revenue and continue their work.
"The bill, introduced by Congressman Katko, is a win-win for both small utilities and for families that may be struggling to pay the water bills," Hooker said.
At least three national organizations endorsed the bill, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies and the National Association of Clean Water Agencies.
Diane VanDe Hei, CEO of the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, explained that as the costs of delivering and treating water rise, millions of low-income families lack the funds to pay for the utility. She said the federal support would supplement local ratepayer aid programs.
Adam Krantz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, said the bill introduced by Blunt Rochester and Katko recognizes there is a gap between the costs of public water services and whether households can afford the bills.
"The costs of clean water have grown significantly and while programs exist for helping Americans afford other essentials — food security and home energy — no similar program has been in place for water," Krantz said. "We look forward to further work with Congress to help advance this legislation."
Katko is the lead Republican cosponsor of the bill. Two other Democrats — U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib — are original cosponsors.
"By providing necessary financial assistance through EPA, the Low-Income Water Customer Assistance Program Act would help to ensure every family in our community has access to clean water and promotes significant investments in the modernization and repair of our water systems," Katko said.
