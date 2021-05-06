Rep. John Katko proposes bill to increase funding for suicide crisis centers by $38M

In the first week of Mental Health Awareness Month, U.S. Rep. John Katko is reintroducing a bill to increase funding for suicide crisis centers.
The legislation, which the House passed last year, would provide $50 million for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a $38 million increase over its current funding levels. The lifeline is a network of more than 180 crisis centers in the U.S., according to its website.
The bill would also require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan that improves the lifeline. The plan would include the elimination of call wait times, the adoption of follow-up and other practices, and guidelines for testing the lifeline. There is also a provision in the measure that would require the Government Accountability Office and HHS to study the plan.
Lawmakers also want to improve coordination and data sharing between the lifeline and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And they support the creation of a pilot program to examine the use of "innovative technologies" in preventing suicides.
Katko, R-Camillus, reintroduced the bill with Democratic U.S. Reps. Grace Napolitano and Donald Beyer. Napolitano and Katko co-chair the Mental Health Caucus.
In a statement, Katko said the legislation would help suicide crisis centers in central New York.
"These centers, which handle the majority of local calls to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, have long worked on tight budgets while managing ever-increasing call volumes," he said. "The ongoing pandemic has caused significant economic hardship and forced people to isolate. As a result, we have seen spikes in mental illness and suicide among the general population, and within our veteran community."
Katko continued, "There's no question, the pandemic has brought this issue to the forefront and it's time we devote the necessary resources to support those in need."
The legislation is supported by local and national organizations, including the Wounded Warrior Project and Syracuse-based Contact Community Services.
Jose Ramos, vice president of government and community relations for Wounded Warrior Project, highlighted the need to address mental health care and suicides among veterans.
"The Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act will strengthen the quality and services provided by (the lifeline), and introduce a pilot program to use other communications platforms like social media and texting for suicide prevention," Ramos said.
Cheryl Giarrusso, division director of crisis services for Contact Community Services, added that they are expecting more calls after the launch of a three-digit dialing code, 988, for the lifeline. The code is expected to be online by July 2022.
"We want to be prepared to respond to our community members in need," Giarrusso said. "Increased funding will allow for increased capacity and will enable our center to provide support for those who need it most."
The reintroduction of the bill comes in May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Katko and Napolitano also announced this week that they introduced a resolution to recognize May as National Mental Health Awareness Month.
The Mental Health Caucus plans to hold several virtual events this month. May has been observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949.
"Studies have shown the ongoing pandemic has contributed to rising rates of mental illness," Katko said. "Now more than ever, it's important for us to foster conversations surrounding mental illness and work to reduce the stigma associated with seeking treatment."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.