Rep. John Katko proposes bill to increase funding for suicide crisis centers by $38M

In the first week of Mental Health Awareness Month, U.S. Rep. John Katko is reintroducing a bill to increase funding for suicide crisis centers.

The legislation, which the House passed last year, would provide $50 million for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a $38 million increase over its current funding levels. The lifeline is a network of more than 180 crisis centers in the U.S., according to its website.

The bill would also require the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan that improves the lifeline. The plan would include the elimination of call wait times, the adoption of follow-up and other practices, and guidelines for testing the lifeline. There is also a provision in the measure that would require the Government Accountability Office and HHS to study the plan.

Lawmakers also want to improve coordination and data sharing between the lifeline and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And they support the creation of a pilot program to examine the use of "innovative technologies" in preventing suicides.

Katko, R-Camillus, reintroduced the bill with Democratic U.S. Reps. Grace Napolitano and Donald Beyer. Napolitano and Katko co-chair the Mental Health Caucus.