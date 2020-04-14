Rep. John Katko raises $313K in first quarter of 2020 reelection campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District, opened the 2020 election year with another six-figure fundraising haul.

Katko, R-Camillus, raised 313,295 in the first quarter. Since the election cycle began in January 2019, he has garnered nearly $1.9 million in total receipts.

The three-term Republican congressman has $1.19 million cash on hand, according to preliminary figures released by his campaign. No other details about his filing were available.

Campaigns must submit their quarterly financial reports to the Federal Election Commission by Wednesday. Katko's campaign said its filing will be available Tuesday.

The two Democrats in the 24th district race — Dana Balter and Francis Conole — haven't released preliminary fundraising data. Balter and Conole, both Syracuse Democrats, are vying for the party's nomination in the June 23 primary election.

It's likely that Katko will maintain his fundraising lead over his potential Democratic challengers. He entered 2020 with more than $1 million in the bank and raised over $1.5 million in 2019.

Conole was the top fundraiser among Democrats in 2019. He reported receipts totaling $538,186. Balter was close behind with $531,810.