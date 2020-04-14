Rep. John Katko raises $313K in first quarter of 2020 reelection campaign

U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District, opened the 2020 election year with another six-figure fundraising haul.
Katko, R-Camillus, raised 313,295 in the first quarter. Since the election cycle began in January 2019, he has garnered nearly $1.9 million in total receipts.
The three-term Republican congressman has $1.19 million cash on hand, according to preliminary figures released by his campaign. No other details about his filing were available.
Campaigns must submit their quarterly financial reports to the Federal Election Commission by Wednesday. Katko's campaign said its filing will be available Tuesday.
The two Democrats in the 24th district race — Dana Balter and Francis Conole — haven't released preliminary fundraising data. Balter and Conole, both Syracuse Democrats, are vying for the party's nomination in the June 23 primary election.
It's likely that Katko will maintain his fundraising lead over his potential Democratic challengers. He entered 2020 with more than $1 million in the bank and raised over $1.5 million in 2019.
Conole was the top fundraiser among Democrats in 2019. He reported receipts totaling $538,186. Balter was close behind with $531,810.
The 24th Congressional District will be a closely watched race for Democrats and Republicans. GOP leaders want to keep the seat they've held since Katko won it in 2014. Democrats are hoping to unseat Katko in a district that Hillary Clinton won four years ago. The 24th is one of the few districts won by Clinton in 2016 that is represented by a Republican.
There are already plans for outside groups to get involved in the central New York race. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican-aligned organization, made a $600,000 advertising reservation in the Syracuse market.
The 24th district includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.