Rep. John Katko ranked as one of most effective GOP members of Congress

U.S. Rep. John Katko has been rated one of the most effective Republican members of Congress.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a collaboration between Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia, ranked Katko, R-Camillus, as the third-most effective House Republican.

The ranking is based on a legislative effectiveness score calculated by the center. The score is based on 15 indicators which include how many bills a member of Congress sponsored, the number of bills that were considered in committee and the number of bills that were voted on by the full House or Senate. The number of bills that pass either house and how many become law are also part of the score.

There are also categories for legislation — commemorative, substantive or substantive and significant. For the substantive and significant category, a bill met that classification if it was mentioned at least twice in Congressional Quarterly Weekly or CQ Magazine, two political publications. If a bill received one mention in the publications, it's considered substantive. A commemorative bill is classified as legislation that focuses on an individual, such as renaming a post office in someone's honor.