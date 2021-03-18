Rep. John Katko ranked as one of most effective GOP members of Congress

U.S. Rep. John Katko has been rated one of the most effective Republican members of Congress.
The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a collaboration between Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia, ranked Katko, R-Camillus, as the third-most effective House Republican.
The ranking is based on a legislative effectiveness score calculated by the center. The score is based on 15 indicators which include how many bills a member of Congress sponsored, the number of bills that were considered in committee and the number of bills that were voted on by the full House or Senate. The number of bills that pass either house and how many become law are also part of the score.
There are also categories for legislation — commemorative, substantive or substantive and significant. For the substantive and significant category, a bill met that classification if it was mentioned at least twice in Congressional Quarterly Weekly or CQ Magazine, two political publications. If a bill received one mention in the publications, it's considered substantive. A commemorative bill is classified as legislation that focuses on an individual, such as renaming a post office in someone's honor.
Based on the criteria, Katko's legislative effectiveness score was 2.488 in the 116th Congress. Only Republican U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul (5.090) and Chris Smith (3.372) had higher marks. There were 34 House Democrats who had higher scores than Katko. Democrats were the majority party in the House during the last Congress.
In the 115th Congress, Katko was rated as the fourth-most effective member of Congress with a score of 4.897.
The Center for Effective Lawmaking said Katko sponsored 41 substantive bills and 1 commemorative bill. The House passed six of his substantive bills and his lone commemorative bill. The commemorative bill, which renames the post office in Fayetteville in honor of World War II veteran George Bacel, was signed into law.
"Breaking through partisan gridlock in Washington requires a bipartisan approach," Katko said in a statement. "Since taking office, I've proudly partnered with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to pass meaningful legislation to deliver results for central New York. Especially during the ongoing pandemic, this approach has been extremely important as we worked to deliver relief and set our community up for recovery.
"Looking ahead, I believe bipartisanship and good governing practices will continue to be important as Congress tackles issues like infrastructure and the opioid epidemic."
Katko has been recognized by other think tanks for his legislative record. The Lugar Center, which is named for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, rated the central New York Republican as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress in 2020. That ranking was based on how many bills he sponsored or cosponsored that received support from members of both parties.
