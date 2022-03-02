Rep. John Katko reflects on his last State of the Union: 'I took it all in'

Before President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address, U.S. Rep. John Katko entered the House of Representatives and found his assigned seat.

A card with his name was placed on the seat. As he left the House chamber after Biden's speech, Katko, R-Camillus, grabbed the card — a souvenir for the departing four-term congressman.

While Katko had a lot to say about Biden's remarks, he reflected on attending his last State of the Union as a member of Congress. He announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

"I took it all in," he said in a phone interview Tuesday night. "I realized it was the beginning of the end."

The State of the Union was the first of many lasts for Katko. Since taking office in 2015, he has watched three presidents deliver the annual address to Congress. He has worked with the three administrations, regardless of party affiliation, to pass legislation and address pressing issues. In 2021, he was part of a group that met with Biden at the White House to discuss infrastructure. By the end of the year, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill was signed into law.

Katko announced his exit as a few Republicans lined up to run against him. Redistricting also meant that he would have to run in a more Democratic district, raising the possibility he would lose his first election.

But his decision was about more than politics. When he said he would not run for reelection this year, he noted that he and his wife, Robin, buried their four parents within the last three years.

"To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly," Katko said at the time. He added that he wasn't going to run for reelection "so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

After the State of the Union address, Katko told The Citizen that while he still has the fire to do the job, he knows it's time to move on.

"I understand that my time is coming to a close," he said. "I just had a big smile on my face knowing that I'm a member of Congress. It never got old. There's not a day that's passed since I've been in Congress where I haven't walked into that building and got a lump in my throat. That's a good thing."

Katko continued, "I'm a firm believer in term limits and I'm a firm believer in leaving a little too early instead of a little too late. That's how I feel and it's all good."

