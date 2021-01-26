Rep. John Katko remains on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

For his fourth term in Congress, U.S. Rep. John Katko is staying on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, the Republican ranking member of the committee, announced the GOP roster on Monday. Katko, R-Camillus, is one of 31 Republicans who will serve on the panel.
Katko has been a member of the committee since 2015, his first year in Congress. He's also served on the House Homeland Security Committee during his four terms in office. He is now the ranking member of that committee.
On the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Katko has worked on issues of regional importance, including a long-term highway funding bill and federal spending on water infrastructure projects.
In a statement, he also highlighted his focus on Lake Ontario shoreline resiliency, expanding rural broadband and boosting central New York's aviation industry.
"In the 117th Congress, I'll continue working on these initiatives, while also working toward a bipartisan plan that will provide long-term investment in our nation's crumbling infrastructure," Katko said.
A large infrastructure package has been elusive, but it's been one of Katko's top priorities. One reason he's been a proponent of that legislation is the Interstate 81 project in the Syracuse area.
The federal and state governments are moving forward with plans to tear down the elevated portion of I-81 and replace it with a community grid. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that he wants to break ground on the project next year.
Most of the project will be funded by the federal government. With a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Katko is in a position to advocate for funding.
"Locally, the rebuild of I-81 will be a once-in-a-generation project that will impact our central New York community for years to come," he said. "I'll be focused on ensuring the necessary federal support is available to modernize this vital corridor."
Katko represents the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.
