Rep. John Katko remains on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

For his fourth term in Congress, U.S. Rep. John Katko is staying on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, the Republican ranking member of the committee, announced the GOP roster on Monday. Katko, R-Camillus, is one of 31 Republicans who will serve on the panel.

Katko has been a member of the committee since 2015, his first year in Congress. He's also served on the House Homeland Security Committee during his four terms in office. He is now the ranking member of that committee.

On the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Katko has worked on issues of regional importance, including a long-term highway funding bill and federal spending on water infrastructure projects.

In a statement, he also highlighted his focus on Lake Ontario shoreline resiliency, expanding rural broadband and boosting central New York's aviation industry.

"In the 117th Congress, I'll continue working on these initiatives, while also working toward a bipartisan plan that will provide long-term investment in our nation's crumbling infrastructure," Katko said.