Rep. John Katko repeats as second-most bipartisan member of Congress

It's the latest honor for Katko, R-Camillus, who has been recognized for his willingness to work across party lines. In 2020, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce presented him with the inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. He was one of 20 members of Congress who received the award.

In the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index, Katko has been a top performer. This is the fourth time he has finished in the top 10 among all members of Congress. He was the second-most bipartisan member in 2020 and had the third-highest rating two years ago.

"Since coming to Congress, I've successfully worked in a bipartisan manner to advance legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, secure our nation, expand access to mental health care, support our pandemic response and address a host of other issues of local importance," said Katko, who is in his fourth term.

"Now, as central New York looks to rebound from this pandemic, I intend to continue taking a bipartisan approach to aid our recovery and make smart investments in our region."