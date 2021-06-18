Rep. John Katko repeats as winner of U.S. Chamber's bipartisanship award

For the second year in a row, U.S. Rep. John Katko has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for his bipartisan legislative record.
The Chamber presented Katko, R-Camillus, with the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award was created in 2020 and is given to members of Congress who frequently cosponsor bills introduced by members of the opposite party. The members are ranked to determine the award winners. Katko was one of four members who received a 99% rating, the second-highest score. Three congressmen — U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer, along with former Rep. Joe Cunningham — earned perfect marks.
Katko is one of 22 current and former members of the House of Representatives who won the award this year. There are six winners from New York: Katko, U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado, Tom Reed and Lee Zeldin, and former U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Peter King.
The awards were announced during the Chamber's Governing with Leadership ceremony on Thursday.
Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, explained the importance of the award and why it's named for two of the United States' founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson.
"Jefferson and Hamilton had pretty different philosophies. They clashed quite a bit at our nation's founding," Bradley said. "But at important key times in the early republic, they found ways to overcome their differences and work together for the greater good of our country."
Bradley continued, "We elect Republicans and we elect Democrats in this country and we don't expect them to abandon their philosophies. But we do expect them to find ways to work together, and the winners of the Jefferson-Hamilton award are the best of the best at doing just that."
Katko, who won the inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship in 2020, has received other accolades for his willingness to work with Democrats on legislation. Earlier this year, the Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy rated him as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress.
In 2019, he won the Bipartisan Policy Center's Legislative Action Award. He was one of six members of Congress who received the award.
Many of the awards and rankings are based on cosponsorships of bills introduced by members of the opposite party. Katko has often worked with Democrats on legislation. He has partnered with U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano on bills related to mental health issues. Katko and Napolitano are co-chairs of the Mental Health Caucus.
Katko also works to secure at least one Democratic cosponsor for bills he sponsors in the House. That has been a self-imposed rule since he first joined Congress in 2015.
