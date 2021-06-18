Rep. John Katko repeats as winner of U.S. Chamber's bipartisanship award

For the second year in a row, U.S. Rep. John Katko has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for his bipartisan legislative record.

The Chamber presented Katko, R-Camillus, with the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award was created in 2020 and is given to members of Congress who frequently cosponsor bills introduced by members of the opposite party. The members are ranked to determine the award winners. Katko was one of four members who received a 99% rating, the second-highest score. Three congressmen — U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer, along with former Rep. Joe Cunningham — earned perfect marks.

Katko is one of 22 current and former members of the House of Representatives who won the award this year. There are six winners from New York: Katko, U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado, Tom Reed and Lee Zeldin, and former U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Peter King.

The awards were announced during the Chamber's Governing with Leadership ceremony on Thursday.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, explained the importance of the award and why it's named for two of the United States' founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson.