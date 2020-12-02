Rep. John Katko running for top GOP post on House Homeland Security Committee

With Republicans in the majority, he was able to have an immediate impact on homeland security issues. He chaired a transportation security subcommittee which provides oversight of the Transportation Security Administration. He sponsored several transportation security-related measures that were approved by Congress and signed by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Over the past two years, Katko has been the ranking member on the cybersecurity subcommittee. He has emerged as one of the leading members of Congress on cybersecurity issues.

But he's now has his sights set on a new role. If he is chosen to be the ranking member of the committee, he would be in a prime position to oversee the Department of Homeland Security. He would also continue to be involved in the legislative process, especially on homeland security-related bills.