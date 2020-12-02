Rep. John Katko running for top GOP post on House Homeland Security Committee

As he prepares for his fourth term in Congress, U.S. Rep. John Katko is eyeing a leadership post on the House Homeland Security Committee.
Katko, R-Camillus, said Wednesday that he will run to become the ranking member of the committee, which he has served on since 2015. The ranking member of a congressional committee is the top seat for a member of the minority party.
Two years ago, Katko ran for the post. But his GOP colleagues picked U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers to serve as the ranking member of the committee. Rogers, an Alabama Republican, is now seeking the top GOP spot on the House Armed Services Committee.
This time, Katko appears to be the front-runner for the position.
"Serving on this committee is not simply an assignment for me — it is a passion that began in 1991 when I started my career in public service," Katko said in a statement. "Through the various leadership roles I've held in Congress and as a federal organized crime prosecutor, I've spent much of my life's work on efforts that improve national security."
Before being elected to Congress in 2014, Katko was an assistant U.S. attorney. After being sworn into office in 2015, he joined the House Homeland Security Committee.
With Republicans in the majority, he was able to have an immediate impact on homeland security issues. He chaired a transportation security subcommittee which provides oversight of the Transportation Security Administration. He sponsored several transportation security-related measures that were approved by Congress and signed by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Over the past two years, Katko has been the ranking member on the cybersecurity subcommittee. He has emerged as one of the leading members of Congress on cybersecurity issues.
But he's now has his sights set on a new role. If he is chosen to be the ranking member of the committee, he would be in a prime position to oversee the Department of Homeland Security. He would also continue to be involved in the legislative process, especially on homeland security-related bills.
"In the next two years, our nation will be forced to confront both foreseen and unforeseen threats to our national security," he said. "The committee needs a dynamic and experienced leader who can develop thoughtful solutions to our country's most complex security issues. By working diligently and collaboratively, we can continue to improve DHS, secure our borders, address new and evolving threats and stop the anti-security agenda of the far-left."
In January, Katko will begin his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. He won his third reelection bid by 10 points over Democratic challenger Dana Balter.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
