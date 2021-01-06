Rep. John Katko safe, condemns 'shameful' attack on U.S. Capitol

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, the debate and vote was disrupted by the mob of Trump backers who engaged in an act of terrorism not seen since the War of 1812, when the British attacked the Capitol.

"The attack on the U.S. Capitol is shameful and completely unacceptable," said Katko, who opposed objecting to the election results. "It has endangered the lives of our law enforcement and countless others. This is anything but a peaceful protest. The violence must stop immediately. President Trump must take a more forceful stand to end this, now."

Trump tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon asking his supporters to "go home." But he also repeated false claims about the election.

Other New York representatives and senators said they were safe. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, said she and her staff are safe and in lockdown. She called the attack on the Capitol "a stain on American democracy."

In central New York, local leaders condemned the attack. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, said the acts committed by Trump supporters are "un-American and not acceptable."

Onondaga County Republican Chairwoman Benedicte Doran condemned the attack and rebuked Trump.

"We are a country that prides itself on the peaceful transfer of power," Doran said. "The words and actions by President Trump have continued to inappropriately sow unfounded doubts in the election. The Republican Party is bigger than just one person. Let me be clear —as chairwoman of the Onondaga County Republican Party — I condemn and denounce the words and actions of those who have attacked our Capitol."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.