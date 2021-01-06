Rep. John Katko safe, condemns 'shameful' attack on U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. John Katko said he was in a safe location early Wednesday night after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as members of Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election.
The afternoon insurrection led to a lockdown at the Capitol and members of Congress had to be evacuated from the building. Reporters captured images and videos of Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol and entering the House and Senate chambers. There were reports of gunshots on the House side of the Capitol.
Katko, R-Camillus, expressed his gratitude to those who are concerned about his safety. He said in a statement that he was in a safe location. Due to security concerns, the U.S. Capitol Police is asking members not to disclose their locations.
The mob rushed the Capitol after gathering for a protest against the presidential election results. Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump in the election. He received 306 electoral votes. Both houses of Congress were in session Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results.
But since his defeat, Trump has made several false allegations about the election results and claimed that it was stolen. There has been no evidence backing his claims and federal judges have thrown out lawsuits alleging fraud.
Before Congress met to certify the results, some Trump-supporting GOP members pledged that they would object in a last-ditch effort to overturn the results. Some New Yorkers, including U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin, said they would object to the certification.
However, the debate and vote was disrupted by the mob of Trump backers who engaged in an act of terrorism not seen since the War of 1812, when the British attacked the Capitol.
"The attack on the U.S. Capitol is shameful and completely unacceptable," said Katko, who opposed objecting to the election results. "It has endangered the lives of our law enforcement and countless others. This is anything but a peaceful protest. The violence must stop immediately. President Trump must take a more forceful stand to end this, now."
Trump tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon asking his supporters to "go home." But he also repeated false claims about the election.
Other New York representatives and senators said they were safe. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, said she and her staff are safe and in lockdown. She called the attack on the Capitol "a stain on American democracy."
In central New York, local leaders condemned the attack. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, said the acts committed by Trump supporters are "un-American and not acceptable."
Onondaga County Republican Chairwoman Benedicte Doran condemned the attack and rebuked Trump.
"We are a country that prides itself on the peaceful transfer of power," Doran said. "The words and actions by President Trump have continued to inappropriately sow unfounded doubts in the election. The Republican Party is bigger than just one person. Let me be clear —as chairwoman of the Onondaga County Republican Party — I condemn and denounce the words and actions of those who have attacked our Capitol."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.