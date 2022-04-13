Rep. John Katko, sanctioned by Russia, says Putin 'will not deter me'

U.S. Rep. John Katko is one of nearly 400 members of Congress who have been sanctioned by Russia, a retaliatory move after the United States has issued economic sanctions punishing the Russian government for invading Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the sanctions on Wednesday. Twenty-five members of New York's congressional delegation, including Katko, have been added to the country's "stop list," which bans the lawmakers from entering Russia.

Katko, R-Camillus, is not bothered by Russia's sanctions.

"I have fought against bad guys my entire career — first as a federal prosecutor and now as ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee," he said. "Vladimir Putin and his regime will not deter me. I will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Katko has spoken out against the attack. He supports providing military and other forms of assistance to Ukraine, while also punishing Russia for what he has called "an assault on democracy" and "a violation of international law."

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in March, Katko said he supports giving him "everything he asked for."

Congress has taken action to punish Russia for its invasion and to provide assistance to Ukraine. Last week, the House voted to pass measures that suspend trade relations with Russia and block Russian energy imports. Katko voted for both resolutions.

In March, the House passed legislation that included more than $13 billion in assistance for Ukraine. Katko voted for the bill, which received bipartisan support.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.