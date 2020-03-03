Rep. John Katko seeks submissions for Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. John Katko is inviting high school students in the 24th Congressional District to enter the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The competition is open to students in grades 9-12. The district includes the western portion of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.

There are certain guidelines students must follow. Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick. It must be two dimensional and original in concept, design and execution, according to Katko's office. There is a 15-pound weight limit for submissions.

The list of accepted artwork includes paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography.

This is the sixth year Katko has invited high school students in central New York to participate in the competition. Past winners include two Cayuga County students.