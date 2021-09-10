 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. John Katko seeks up to $10M for 9/11 Memorial & Museum
alert top story

Rep. John Katko seeks up to $10M for 9/11 Memorial & Museum

{{featured_button_text}}
Sept 11 Anniversary

NYPD officer Michael Dougherty, a 25-year veteran, center, patrols with his colleagues beside the south reflecting pool of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where names of his deceased colleagues and friends are displayed, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, U.S. Rep. John Katko and nearly 40 members of Congress hope to provide a financial boost to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. 

A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that would direct the homeland security secretary to provide a one-time grant to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The grant, according to the legislation, would be up to $10 million but no less than $5 million. 

The 9/11 memorial opened in September 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. The museum opened three years later. The memorial is at the site where the World Trade Center towers once stood. The museum is nearby. 

Like so many institutions across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The site had to close for six months during the pandemic. When it reopened, it had to limit the number of visitors due to health and safety protocols. 

Because of the pandemic's effects, Katko, R-Camillus, explained that the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is facing a "significant shortfall in funding." If the museum is awarded the grant, it could be used for maintenance, operation and security expenses. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Twenty years later, we remember the lives that were so senselessly lost in the most significant terrorist attack on our soil," said Katko, ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee. "We remember the first responders who ran toward danger without hesitation and the heroes who sacrificed their lives to save others. We must also remember the consequences of that day and the importance of educating younger generations on the American resilience and resolve we saw in the weeks, months and years following the attacks." 

The legislation to support the 9/11 Memorial & Museum has bipartisan support. The cosponsors include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, an upstate New Yorker who is the House Republican Conference chair, and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee. 

Thompson and Katko held a homeland security roundtable at One World Trade Center on Thursday. Before the meeting, they visited the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. 

The legislation to provide a one-time grant to the museum would ensure it can "continue to operate so that it can remain a touchstone for Americans today and for generations to come," Thompson said. 

One of the bill's key supporters is U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is in Nadler's district. 

Nadler, a Democrat, said the measure would provide critical funding to the museum. 

"For the families of loved ones lost on that tragic day and generations of visitors to come, the Memorial & Museum must continue to stand as a site of remembrance and hope," he added. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News