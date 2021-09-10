Rep. John Katko seeks up to $10M for 9/11 Memorial & Museum

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, U.S. Rep. John Katko and nearly 40 members of Congress hope to provide a financial boost to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that would direct the homeland security secretary to provide a one-time grant to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The grant, according to the legislation, would be up to $10 million but no less than $5 million.

The 9/11 memorial opened in September 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks. The museum opened three years later. The memorial is at the site where the World Trade Center towers once stood. The museum is nearby.

Like so many institutions across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The site had to close for six months during the pandemic. When it reopened, it had to limit the number of visitors due to health and safety protocols.

Because of the pandemic's effects, Katko, R-Camillus, explained that the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is facing a "significant shortfall in funding." If the museum is awarded the grant, it could be used for maintenance, operation and security expenses.

