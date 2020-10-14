Rep. John Katko sets personal fundraising mark, has $1M advantage over Dana Balter

With nearly $1 million raised in the third quarter, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko set a personal fundraising record and bolstered his campaign war chest in the final weeks of his third reelection bid in the 24th Congressional District.

Katko, R-Camillus, raised $970,558 from July 1 through Sept. 30, according to figures provided by his campaign. His full fundraising report will be filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

The contribution total shatters Katko's previous fundraising mark. He raised $525,105 in the third quarter of 2016. He won that race for reelection by more than 20 points.

With his record-setting haul, Katko has $1,238,987 cash on hand. Democratic challenger Dana Balter, who announced that she raised more than $1.3 million in the third quarter, has $284,526 in the bank.

The cash-on-hand advantage for Katko is significant entering the final three weeks of the campaign. He is facing his toughest reelection fight yet, with internal and public polls showing he's either in a dead heat or trailing Balter in the 24th district.

