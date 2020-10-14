Rep. John Katko sets personal fundraising mark, has $1M advantage over Dana Balter

With nearly $1 million raised in the third quarter, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko set a personal fundraising record and bolstered his campaign war chest in the final weeks of his third reelection bid in the 24th Congressional District.
Katko, R-Camillus, raised $970,558 from July 1 through Sept. 30, according to figures provided by his campaign. His full fundraising report will be filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.
The contribution total shatters Katko's previous fundraising mark. He raised $525,105 in the third quarter of 2016. He won that race for reelection by more than 20 points.
With his record-setting haul, Katko has $1,238,987 cash on hand. Democratic challenger Dana Balter, who announced that she raised more than $1.3 million in the third quarter, has $284,526 in the bank.
The cash-on-hand advantage for Katko is significant entering the final three weeks of the campaign. He is facing his toughest reelection fight yet, with internal and public polls showing he's either in a dead heat or trailing Balter in the 24th district.
"With a record amount raised, it's clear enthusiasm for Congressman Katko's reelection is incredibly strong, and we are grateful for the surge of local support," said Tom Haag, Katko's campaign manager. "Team Katko is strongly positioned heading into the final days."
Katko has raised more than $3 million in the 2020 election cycle, which is also a new personal high. The influx of money shows how competitive this race is and that Republicans, like Democrats, have made it a priority.
Political forecasters rate the race a toss up. The first public poll in the race, which was released by Siena College and Syracuse.com, found Balter leading by three points, 45 to 42%, in a head-to-head matchup. When the poll included Steve Williams, the Working Families Party candidate, Balter's lead was two points, 42 to 40%, over Katko.
While Katko is in a close race, he is outperforming Republican President Donald Trump in the district. The Siena poll found that Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden by 19 points, 53 to 34%, in the 24th.
Even though Trump's standing is affecting Katko, the poll found 13% of Democrats will vote for the GOP congressman.
Katko was first elected in 2014. He was reelected in 2016 and 2018. This race is a rematch of the election two years ago. He defeated Balter by five percentage points to win reelection.
