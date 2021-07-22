Rep. John Katko slams Biden for 'hypocritical' U.S.-Canada border policy

Biden is facing a bipartisan backlash after the Department of Homeland Security announced the one-month extension of the northern border restrictions. Canada has already announced that it will begin allowing vaccinated Americans to enter the country on Aug. 9.

Despite Canada's actions, the Biden administration didn't adopt a similar measure. Instead, it continues, at least for one month, the policies that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is among the elected leaders who have criticized the Biden administration for not reopening the northern border.

"As Canada prepares to further open the border next month, the United States is failing to reciprocate, jeopardizing an already tenuous recovery for thousands of businesses, families, and communities across upstate New York," Schumer said. "It is critical for the United States to level the playing field and create a uniform system, following the science and data, to safely — and finally — reopen the border for those vaccinated, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that happens as swiftly as possible."

One factor that led Canada to reopen its border is the vaccination rate. Canada now has a higher vaccination rate than the United States. More than half (52.6%) of Canada's total population are fully vaccinated, compared to 49.3% of the total population in the U.S.

