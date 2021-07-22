Rep. John Katko slams Biden for 'hypocritical' U.S.-Canada border policy

U.S. Rep. John Katko believes there is hypocrisy in how President Joe Biden is handling the situations at the northern and southern borders.
Katko, R-Camillus, blasted the Biden administration on Thursday after it extended restrictions limiting travel between the U.S.-Canadian border for another month. The ban on non-essential travel has been in effect since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Katko, who serves as the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, is arguing that approach conflicts with the Biden administration's actions at the U.S.-Mexico border. He noted that there have been an "unprecedented number of illegal encounters" at the southern border and repeated his criticisms of the president's border policies.
He also questioned whether public health is the basis for the Biden administration's border policies. He cited a statistic that COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande sector have increased 900%.
"This inequity is nonsensical and continues to hamper local economies and even the travel of vaccinated Americans," Katko said. "President Biden's backwards policies are threatening the safety, health and economic security of all Americans."
Biden is facing a bipartisan backlash after the Department of Homeland Security announced the one-month extension of the northern border restrictions. Canada has already announced that it will begin allowing vaccinated Americans to enter the country on Aug. 9.
Despite Canada's actions, the Biden administration didn't adopt a similar measure. Instead, it continues, at least for one month, the policies that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, is among the elected leaders who have criticized the Biden administration for not reopening the northern border.
"As Canada prepares to further open the border next month, the United States is failing to reciprocate, jeopardizing an already tenuous recovery for thousands of businesses, families, and communities across upstate New York," Schumer said. "It is critical for the United States to level the playing field and create a uniform system, following the science and data, to safely — and finally — reopen the border for those vaccinated, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that happens as swiftly as possible."
One factor that led Canada to reopen its border is the vaccination rate. Canada now has a higher vaccination rate than the United States. More than half (52.6%) of Canada's total population are fully vaccinated, compared to 49.3% of the total population in the U.S.
