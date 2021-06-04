Rep. John Katko supports designating Finger Lakes as national heritage area

U.S. Rep. John Katko and upstate members of Congress are reiterating their support for designating the Finger Lakes region as a national heritage area.
With the Department of the Interior conducting a feasibility study that will determine whether the Finger Lakes should become a national heritage area, one part of the process is assessing support for the designation. That's why Katko, R-Camillus, joined with U.S. Reps. Chris Jacobs, Joe Morelle and Tom Reed to write a letter endorsing the idea.
A national heritage area is described as a place "where historic, cultural and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes," according to the National Park Service. The agency doesn't manage national heritage areas, but it does provide technical assistance.
There are 55 national heritage areas, including the Erie Canalway and Niagara Falls in New York.
In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Katko and his colleagues touted the Finger Lakes' natural resources and the region's role in U.S. history. They singled out Seneca Falls, which hosted the first women's rights convention in 1848, and sites linked to Harriet Tubman in Auburn.
"Designating the Finger Lakes region as a national heritage area would be in keeping with the stated goals of the program to recognize cohesive and nationally important landscapes," the congressmen wrote. "For this reason, we would like to express our strong support for the favorable consideration of this designation by the National Park Service."
Congress passed and former President Donald Trump signed the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act in 2019. The legislation included language that required the Department of the Interior to conduct a feasibility study examining whether the Finger Lakes region should be designated as a national heritage area. Katko supported the bill in the House of Representatives.
For the proposed national heritage area, the Finger Lakes region includes three counties — Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne — in Katko's congressional district. Chemung, Cortland, Livingston, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates counties would also be part of the heritage area.
The department released a draft feasibility study earlier this year and had a public comment period, which concluded on Tuesday. The interior secretary will report the study's findings and any recommendations to Congress. The study likely won't be finalized until 2023.
Ultimately, it will be up to Congress to decide whether the Finger Lakes is designated as a national heritage area. Legislation must be passed and signed into law to name a new national heritage area.
