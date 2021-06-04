Rep. John Katko supports designating Finger Lakes as national heritage area

U.S. Rep. John Katko and upstate members of Congress are reiterating their support for designating the Finger Lakes region as a national heritage area.

With the Department of the Interior conducting a feasibility study that will determine whether the Finger Lakes should become a national heritage area, one part of the process is assessing support for the designation. That's why Katko, R-Camillus, joined with U.S. Reps. Chris Jacobs, Joe Morelle and Tom Reed to write a letter endorsing the idea.

A national heritage area is described as a place "where historic, cultural and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes," according to the National Park Service. The agency doesn't manage national heritage areas, but it does provide technical assistance.

There are 55 national heritage areas, including the Erie Canalway and Niagara Falls in New York.

In a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Katko and his colleagues touted the Finger Lakes' natural resources and the region's role in U.S. history. They singled out Seneca Falls, which hosted the first women's rights convention in 1848, and sites linked to Harriet Tubman in Auburn.