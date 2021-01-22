Rep. John Katko tells Dr. Anthony Fauci: CNY running low on COVID-19 vaccines

In the early days of his administration, Biden has signed executive orders to use the Defense Production Act to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. He also wants to establish community vaccination clinics that would be backed by the federal government.

"If you look at the plan that the president has put forth about the things that he is going to do, namely get community vaccine centers up, get pharmacies more involved, where appropriate, get the Defense Production Act involved, not only perhaps with getting more vaccine, but even the things you need to get a good vaccine program. For example, needles and syringes," Fauci said. "That might be more useful in that. So it's taking what's gone on, but amplifying it in a big way."