Rep. John Katko tells Dr. Anthony Fauci: CNY running low on COVID-19 vaccines

During a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. Rep. John Katko says he highlighted the COVID-19 vaccine shortages affecting central New York counties.
Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, joined a call with the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of moderate Democrats, and the Republican Governance Group, which is comprised of moderate GOP members.
Katko, R-Camillus, co-chairs the Republican Governance Group.
On the call with Fauci, Katko sought to address COVID-19 vaccine distribution and supply issues. Based on the existing phases of the vaccine distribution process, more than 7 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine. However, the state is only receiving between 250,000 and 300,000 doses each week.
There are several groups eligible to receive the vaccine doses, including health care workers and essential employees. Older Americans who are age 65 and over are also eligible to receive the vaccine.
But Katko noted that there has been confusion and frustration due to the lack of supply. When he spoke to Fauci, he said he would support efforts in Congress to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
"To beat this pandemic, our number one priority has to be getting vaccines distributed. Unfortunately, here in central New York as in much of the country, we have seen supply significantly lag behind demand, and confusion surrounding the rollout of the vaccine," Katko said.
He described the conversation with Fauci as "productive."
"I will continue to engage with federal, state and local officials to address the concerns of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and remain focused on advocating for policies and practices that will help us overcome this pandemic," he added.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that New York has administered more than 1.3 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including over 1.1 million first doses. The two approved vaccines, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer, require two doses a few weeks apart.
Cuomo revealed that there are 28,246 doses remaining from the deliveries made in the first five weeks of the vaccination's availability. But once those are exhausted, which is expected to happen on Friday, New York will have no remaining doses.
The state is expecting a shipment of 250,400 doses for next week. Cuomo urged providers to schedule appointments only if they know that they will receive doses.
This week, central New York didn't receive a large number of doses to administer at vaccination clinics. Onondaga County received 900 doses. Cayuga County was sent 200 doses.
Biden aims to have 100 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office, which isn't a lofty goal. That would require 1 million doses each day.
But supply is a concern. At a White House press briefing on Thursday, Fauci addressed efforts to increase supply and the providers that can administer the doses.
In the early days of his administration, Biden has signed executive orders to use the Defense Production Act to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. He also wants to establish community vaccination clinics that would be backed by the federal government.
"If you look at the plan that the president has put forth about the things that he is going to do, namely get community vaccine centers up, get pharmacies more involved, where appropriate, get the Defense Production Act involved, not only perhaps with getting more vaccine, but even the things you need to get a good vaccine program. For example, needles and syringes," Fauci said. "That might be more useful in that. So it's taking what's gone on, but amplifying it in a big way."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.