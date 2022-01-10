Rep. John Katko tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. John Katko said in a statement on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Katko, R-Camillus, is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I will be voting by proxy in Washington this week and working from home as I recover," he said. "My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve central New Yorkers."

Katko joins scores of central New Yorkers who have been infected during a post-holiday surge. On Saturday, Onondaga County reported 2,422 new cases. Cayuga County has nearly 800 active cases, but that number is likely closer to 1,800 because there are more than 1,000 positive cases that haven't been contacted by health department staff.

