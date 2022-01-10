 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rep. John Katko tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

U.S. Rep. John Katko said in a statement on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Katko, R-Camillus, is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms. 

"I will be voting by proxy in Washington this week and working from home as I recover," he said. "My constituent service team remains available and ready to serve central New Yorkers." 

Katko joins scores of central New Yorkers who have been infected during a post-holiday surge. On Saturday, Onondaga County reported 2,422 new cases. Cayuga County has nearly 800 active cases, but that number is likely closer to 1,800 because there are more than 1,000 positive cases that haven't been contacted by health department staff. 

This story will be updated. 

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kazakhstan: Tokayev denounces 'attempted coup d'etat'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News