Rep. John Katko to attend White House signing ceremony for computer chips bill

When President Joe Biden signs a bill that seeks to boost semiconductor chip manufacturing in the United States, there will be at least one Republican in attendance.

U.S. Rep. John Katko will head to the White House for the signing ceremony on Tuesday, his office said. Biden will sign the CHIPS and Science Act, which Congress approved in July.

Most Republicans opposed the $280 billion bill that includes incentives for semiconductor manufacturers to open plants in the U.S. But Katko, R-Camillus, broke with his party to support the legislation.

Katko told The Citizen that he voted for the bill because semiconductor manufacturing could come to central New York. There is a strong possibility that Onondaga County could be the site of a chip manufacturing facility. If that happens, he said it will cost billions of dollars to build the plants. Once constructed, the facilities would have more than 10,000 employees earning six-figure salaries.

There are also national security considerations. Katko, who is the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, noted that most of the semiconductor chip manufacturing is in Taiwan. One concern is that if China decides to invade Taiwan, they would seize control of the market.

"We can't have that," he said. "That's a national security issue. That's why it's so important to bring this industry back home."

Katko, who has emphasized the need for bipartisanship throughout his congressional career, hasn't shied away from working with Biden, a Democrat, on issues of shared interest.

In March 2021, Katko and other members of Congress met with Biden to discuss the need for major infrastructure legislation. Those talks led to an infrastructure package that was approved later in the year. Katko supported its passage.