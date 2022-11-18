Rep. John Katko to deliver farewell address at Syracuse University

Before he begins his final month in Congress, U.S. Rep. John Katko will deliver his farewell address.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in the K.G. Tan Auditorum at Syracuse University's National Veterans Resource Center. Katko, R-Camillus, will speak and then answer questions from Grant Reeher, a political science professor and director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute.

A reception will follow the event.

There will be a live stream of the address. The link will be posted on the Campbell Public Affairs Institute's website, maxwell.syr.edu/research/campbell-public-affairs-institute.

Katko announced his retirement in January after serving four terms in Congress. A former federal prosecutor, he was first elected to Congress in 2014. He was reelected in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

In Congress, Katko became a leader on the House Homeland Security Committee and had a few dozen bills signed into law either as standalone measures or as part of larger legislative packages.

The central New York Republican was also known for his independent streak. He broke with his party on several votes, most notably his support for impeaching former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.