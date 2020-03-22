Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall on coronavirus

U.S. Rep. John Katko will discuss the federal and local response to the novel coronavirus pandemic during an upcoming telephone town hall meeting.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 23. You can sign up by filling out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to submit the form is noon Sunday.

If you can't connect by phone, you can listen to the telephone town hall on Katko's Facebook page at facebook.com/repjohnkatko.

Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined on the call by a medical professional from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and a representative from the Food Bank of Central New York. He will take questions from callers and Facebook users.