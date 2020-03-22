Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall on coronavirus

U.S. Rep. John Katko will discuss the federal and local response to the novel coronavirus pandemic during an upcoming telephone town hall meeting.
The telephone town hall is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 23. You can sign up by filling out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to submit the form is noon Sunday.
If you can't connect by phone, you can listen to the telephone town hall on Katko's Facebook page at facebook.com/repjohnkatko.
Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined on the call by a medical professional from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and a representative from the Food Bank of Central New York. He will take questions from callers and Facebook users.
"Federal, state and local officials are working tirelessly to combat this pandemic, but with new information coming out every day, I understand how difficult it can be to keep up with the latest developments," Katko said. "This telephone town hall will serve as a great resource for central New Yorkers to get more information on the disease, find out what federal and local officials are doing to respond to the crisis and ask any additional questions they may have."
The novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness, is spread across New York. In Katko's district, there are nearly 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which are in Onondaga County.
With more than 10,000 positive tests, New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.