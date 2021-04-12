Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall meeting this week to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, the local rollout of the vaccinations and to take questions from constituents.
The telephone town hall is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. To join the call, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to complete the form is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
You can also listen live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko. Questions will be taken from callers and Facebook users, according to a news release.
The town hall meeting is open to constituents in the 24th Congressional District, which includes Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.
Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by an expert from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. The expert wasn't named, but is focused on infectious diseases and immunology.
"To overcome this pandemic, we have to get central New Yorkers vaccinated," Katko said. "I've been working to accelerate the local rollout, overcome supply challenges, and get central New Yorkers the information and resources they need to access a vaccine."
There are more than 212,000 people in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne counties who have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health's vaccination tracker. There are nearly 300,000 residents of the four counties who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are three COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by federal regulators: Johnson & Johnson, which is a single-dose vaccination, Moderna and Pfizer. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, with the second dose administered a few weeks after the first.
State and local clinics are administering the vaccines. Each county's health department is hosting vaccination clinics. There is also a state-run site at the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County.
