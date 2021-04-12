Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall meeting this week to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, the local rollout of the vaccinations and to take questions from constituents.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. To join the call, fill out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to complete the form is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

You can also listen live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko. Questions will be taken from callers and Facebook users, according to a news release.

The town hall meeting is open to constituents in the 24th Congressional District, which includes Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.

Katko, R-Camillus, will be joined by an expert from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. The expert wasn't named, but is focused on infectious diseases and immunology.

"To overcome this pandemic, we have to get central New Yorkers vaccinated," Katko said. "I've been working to accelerate the local rollout, overcome supply challenges, and get central New Yorkers the information and resources they need to access a vaccine."