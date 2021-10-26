Rep. John Katko to hold telephone town hall on Medicare open enrollment

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall meeting this week to answer questions about the Medicare open enrollment period.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday. Residents interested in participating should sign up by filling out the form at katko.house.gov/telephone-town-hall. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday.

There will be another option to join the call. It will be streamed live on Katko's Facebook page, facebook.com/repjohnkatko. Questions from callers and Facebook users will be accepted, according to the congressman's office.

During the telephone town hall meeting, Katko will be joined by a representative from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency, and a Medicare provider.

The main focus of the call will be the Medicare open enrollment period, which began on Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Seniors can join Medicare, switch plans or drop their coverage.

"During this period, seniors may be able to save money and change coverage by reviewing and updating their plan," Katko said. "I encourage seniors to review their current plans, and to sign up for my telephone town hall if they have questions about Medicare or want to learn more about available health care plans."

