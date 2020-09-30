 Skip to main content
Rep. John Katko to hold virtual fraud prevention workshop
CONGRESS

U.S. Rep. John Katko will host a virtual fraud prevention workshop for central New York seniors. 

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, on Zoom. Katko, R-Camillus, will lead the workshop along with representatives from the U.S. Postal Service, Onondaga County District Attorney's Office and Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Katko's office, the experts will provide information and resources on how to identify scams and report them to authorities. 

To sign up to attend the workshop, constituents must RSVP by emailing NY24RSVP@mail.house.gov. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. The RSVP should include the person's name, phone number and address. 

The information to access the Zoom meeting will be sent the morning of the event. 

Katko said there are reports that scammers are targeting community members, especially seniors, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that there will likely be more scams as the holiday season approaches. 

"This event will serve as an important opportunity for central New Yorkers to learn how to spot these scams, report them and speak directly to fraud prevention experts," he said. "I encourage central New York seniors and their families to sign up to learn more about protecting yourself from fraud." 

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

