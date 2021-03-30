 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. John Katko to lead another trip to border
alert

Rep. John Katko to lead another trip to border

{{featured_button_text}}
Katko

U.S. Rep. John Katko, center, meets with Border Patrol during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday, March 15. 

 Robert Harding

For the second time in a month, U.S. Rep. John Katko will visit the southern border. 

Katko, R-Camillus, said in an interview Tuesday with Fox Business that he will lead Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee on a trip to the border. The delegation is scheduled to travel to McAllen, Texas on April 11. They will visit the Donna facility where migrants are being held after they enter the country. 

For the upcoming trip, Katko hopes the press will be allowed to join the delegation and document what's happening at the border. President Joe Biden's administration has limited press access at border facilities. 

When Katko last visited the border on March 15, he said the press was not allowed to accompany them. 

"We were not allowed to bring our phones in. We couldn't take any pictures," Katko told Maria Bartiromo, host of "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business. "It was all hush-hush, secret-secret because they didn't want us to portray to the American people what's really going." 

Katko, the ranking GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee, has criticized the Biden administration for the surge of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, a 173% increase compared to February 2020. 

Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that it's shifting more than 300 agents from other areas to the southern border. 

Katko has blamed Biden for the influx of migrants at the border. He panned executive orders signed by Biden in January that reversed some of former President Donald Trump's immigration actions, including the mechanism for funding the construction of a wall along the border. He also ripped the decision to restart "catch-and-release" programs and end the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required migrants awaiting immigration court hearings in the U.S. to stay in Mexico.

In February, Katko blasted an immigration proposal backed by Biden that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and boost border security funding. He said the legislation "does not represent a tenable path forward to improve our broken immigration system and secure our border in a meaningful way." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New charges against Epstein ex-girlfriend Maxwell

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News