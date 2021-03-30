Rep. John Katko to lead another trip to border

For the second time in a month, U.S. Rep. John Katko will visit the southern border.
Katko, R-Camillus, said in an interview Tuesday with Fox Business that he will lead Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee on a trip to the border. The delegation is scheduled to travel to McAllen, Texas on April 11. They will visit the Donna facility where migrants are being held after they enter the country.
For the upcoming trip, Katko hopes the press will be allowed to join the delegation and document what's happening at the border. President Joe Biden's administration has limited press access at border facilities.
When Katko last visited the border on March 15, he said the press was not allowed to accompany them.
"We were not allowed to bring our phones in. We couldn't take any pictures," Katko told Maria Bartiromo, host of "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business. "It was all hush-hush, secret-secret because they didn't want us to portray to the American people what's really going."
Katko, the ranking GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee, has criticized the Biden administration for the surge of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the border in February, a 173% increase compared to February 2020.
Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that it's shifting more than 300 agents from other areas to the southern border.
Katko has blamed Biden for the influx of migrants at the border. He panned executive orders signed by Biden in January that reversed some of former President Donald Trump's immigration actions, including the mechanism for funding the construction of a wall along the border. He also ripped the decision to restart "catch-and-release" programs and end the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which required migrants awaiting immigration court hearings in the U.S. to stay in Mexico.
In February, Katko blasted an immigration proposal backed by Biden that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and boost border security funding. He said the legislation "does not represent a tenable path forward to improve our broken immigration system and secure our border in a meaningful way."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.