Rep. John Katko to lead another trip to border

For the second time in a month, U.S. Rep. John Katko will visit the southern border.

Katko, R-Camillus, said in an interview Tuesday with Fox Business that he will lead Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee on a trip to the border. The delegation is scheduled to travel to McAllen, Texas on April 11. They will visit the Donna facility where migrants are being held after they enter the country.

For the upcoming trip, Katko hopes the press will be allowed to join the delegation and document what's happening at the border. President Joe Biden's administration has limited press access at border facilities.

When Katko last visited the border on March 15, he said the press was not allowed to accompany them.

"We were not allowed to bring our phones in. We couldn't take any pictures," Katko told Maria Bartiromo, host of "Mornings with Maria" on Fox Business. "It was all hush-hush, secret-secret because they didn't want us to portray to the American people what's really going."