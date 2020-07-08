Rep. John Katko to leaders in Congress: Local governments need federal aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. John Katko is renewing his call for the federal government to help local governments affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katko, R-Camillus, and several of his Republican colleagues, including fellow New York U.S. Reps. Peter King and Lee Zeldin, sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to provide direct aid to local governments.

There has been some aid allocated for local governments in other COVID-19 relief bills, including the $2.2 trillion measure approved in late March. But smaller local governments, according to Katko, didn't receive direct support. It was provided to the state governments, which then dispersed the funding to localities.

The National League of Cities estimates that local governments could face budget deficits of more than $360 billion between 2020 and 2022. This year, the organization projects local governments will lose $134 billion in revenue.

"Local governments know the federal government cannot make up for every loss of revenue," the members of Congress, including Katko, wrote in their letter.