Rep. John Katko to meet with President Joe Biden on infrastructure

President Joe Biden will outline his infrastructure plan during a meet at the White House with House Democrats and Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Katko's office confirmed Thursday that the central New York Republican will attend the meeting. According to the White House schedule, Biden and the members of Congress will meet at 2 p.m. in the Oval Office. Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

A spokesperson for Katko said the congressman plans to discuss Interstate 81 and local water infrastructure during the meeting with the president.

Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has been a proponent of federal funding for the I-81 project. Plans are advancing to tear down the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse and replace it with a community grid. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that construction will begin in 2022 once the project receives final approvals from the federal and state governments.