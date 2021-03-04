Rep. John Katko to meet with President Joe Biden on infrastructure

President Joe Biden will outline his infrastructure plan during a meet at the White House with House Democrats and Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Katko's office confirmed Thursday that the central New York Republican will attend the meeting. According to the White House schedule, Biden and the members of Congress will meet at 2 p.m. in the Oval Office. Biden will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
A spokesperson for Katko said the congressman plans to discuss Interstate 81 and local water infrastructure during the meeting with the president.
Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has been a proponent of federal funding for the I-81 project. Plans are advancing to tear down the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse and replace it with a community grid. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that construction will begin in 2022 once the project receives final approvals from the federal and state governments.
During his four terms in Congress, Katko has also supported increased funding for water infrastructure projects, especially safeguards for drinking water supplies.
There has been talk of a large infrastructure package for years, but no agreement has been reached. Former President Donald Trump proposed an infrastructure plan during his campaign in 2016, but could not finalize a deal during his four years in office.
In 2018, Katko and other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus released a comprehensive infrastructure proposal. It included ways to boost federal funding for bridge and road projects, a greater focus on water infrastructure needs and plans to expand broadband access.
As a candidate, Biden proposed $1.3 trillion in infrastructure investments over a 10-year period. The plan included funding for bridge and road improvements, increased access to broadband, expanding clean energy production, and upgrades to water infrastructure.
