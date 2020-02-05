Rep. John Katko: Trump made 'closing argument' to American people

U.S. Rep. John Katko liked what he heard from President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Katko, R-Camillus, described Trump's speech as a "closing argument about what he's been able to accomplish." Trump is seeking a second term as president this year.

"I thought, overall, the message seemed hopeful and he seemed to have turned a page from what's gone on the last few months, which I think is positive," Katko said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Trump outlined what he views as his administration's major achievements, especially on the economy. He repeatedly blasted his predecessor, President Barack Obama, and portrayed himself as the president who led the economic recovery even though it's been rebounding for the last 10 years.

The lengthy speech didn't focus solely on past achievements. Trump covered several areas he hopes to address this year, including infrastructure, prescription drug prices and continuing to combat the opioid crisis.

Katko is supportive of plans to achieve each of those goals. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he has long hoped for a plan to invest in bridges, roads and other infrastructure. But he's not confident it will happen in a divided Washington.