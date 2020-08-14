Rep. John Katko: Trump's jobless payment, payroll tax orders legally questionable

As negotiations over a new COVID-19 relief bill stalled, President Donald Trump sought to take action on his own to provide economic aid to millions of Americans.
But the presidential memorandums released last week are legally questionable, according to U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Katko, R-Camillus, said in an interview with The Citizen this week that he doesn't support Trump's directives because it's "legislating from the executive branch." He noted that he criticized former President Barack Obama for various orders that bypassed Congress.
One of Trump's memorandums suggests the continuation of payments for unemployed Americans, but states would have to cover 25% of the costs. Several cash-strapped states, including New York, have already said they couldn't afford to provide that match.
Individuals receiving unemployment benefits were paid an additional $600 a week by the federal government. Those payments expired on July 31. Under Trump's plan, the payments would be $400, but the federal government would only pay $300 of the total. The states would pay the remaining $100.
"The worst-case scenario would be if some states could afford to do it but then others couldn't and how unfair that would be on top of everything else," Katko said. "The bottom line is this is what happens when you try and legislate by executive order."
He also opposes Trump's plan for a payroll tax holiday, which he called a "very bad idea."
Under Trump's plan, Medicare and Social Security payroll taxes — employees and employers each pay a 6.2% tax to fund Social Security and a 1.45% tax for Medicare — would be deferred through the end of the year. But deferring the taxes wouldn't relieve employees from paying them. They would have to be paid unless there is federal action to forgive the taxes owed.
Trump also said he wants to eliminate the payroll taxes — a move that would end major funding sources for Medicare and Social Security.
"It's going to accelerate the demise of both of those programs," Katko said. "It's going to cause the cliff to be accelerated ... We don't need to do things to cut more income to them. We need to figure out a way to make them solvent. Right now, it's going to accelerate their insolvency and that's not a good idea."
With critics calling Trump's actions unconstitutional, Katko thinks there may have been another reason for the orders — that the president wanted to jump-start negotiations.
If that was Trump's intent, it hasn't worked. There have been talks between congressional leaders and the Trump administration, but no progress has been made in reaching an agreement on a COVID-19 relief package.
"They all gotta put down their swords and they gotta sit at a table and rationally think what needs to be done," Katko said.
