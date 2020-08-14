Rep. John Katko: Trump's jobless payment, payroll tax orders legally questionable

He also opposes Trump's plan for a payroll tax holiday, which he called a "very bad idea."

Under Trump's plan, Medicare and Social Security payroll taxes — employees and employers each pay a 6.2% tax to fund Social Security and a 1.45% tax for Medicare — would be deferred through the end of the year. But deferring the taxes wouldn't relieve employees from paying them. They would have to be paid unless there is federal action to forgive the taxes owed.

Trump also said he wants to eliminate the payroll taxes — a move that would end major funding sources for Medicare and Social Security.

"It's going to accelerate the demise of both of those programs," Katko said. "It's going to cause the cliff to be accelerated ... We don't need to do things to cut more income to them. We need to figure out a way to make them solvent. Right now, it's going to accelerate their insolvency and that's not a good idea."

With critics calling Trump's actions unconstitutional, Katko thinks there may have been another reason for the orders — that the president wanted to jump-start negotiations.