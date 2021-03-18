Rep. John Katko, two top Democrats: Passenger security fees should go to TSA

U.S. Rep. John Katko is joining with two committee chairs to ensure that passenger security fees are used for their intended purpose: To fund the Transportation Security Administration.

A bill reintroduced by U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, would end the diversion of passenger security fees. According to the TSA, the fee for air travelers is $5.60 per one-way trip.

The purpose of the fee is to help fund the TSA. But since 2013, Congress has been diverting a portion of the revenue — one-third, according to the bill's supporters — for other government spending.

In the 2019 fiscal year, revenue from passenger security fees totaled more than $4.25 billion. But $1.36 billion was used for purposes other than aviation security. It's estimated that more than $19 billion will be diverted by the 2027 fiscal year if Congress doesn't stop the practice.

"The FASTER Act will finally end this budget gimmick and provide TSA the full funding that it needs and that Congress intended it to get — funding that is already paid by travelers — to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and hire additional staff in order to make air travel not only safer, but more efficient."