Rep. John Katko, two top Democrats: Passenger security fees should go to TSA

U.S. Rep. John Katko is joining with two committee chairs to ensure that passenger security fees are used for their intended purpose: To fund the Transportation Security Administration.
A bill reintroduced by U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, would end the diversion of passenger security fees. According to the TSA, the fee for air travelers is $5.60 per one-way trip.
The purpose of the fee is to help fund the TSA. But since 2013, Congress has been diverting a portion of the revenue — one-third, according to the bill's supporters — for other government spending.
In the 2019 fiscal year, revenue from passenger security fees totaled more than $4.25 billion. But $1.36 billion was used for purposes other than aviation security. It's estimated that more than $19 billion will be diverted by the 2027 fiscal year if Congress doesn't stop the practice.
"The FASTER Act will finally end this budget gimmick and provide TSA the full funding that it needs and that Congress intended it to get — funding that is already paid by travelers — to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and hire additional staff in order to make air travel not only safer, but more efficient."
Katko, who is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is cosponsoring the bill. The bill's other cosponsor is U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.
Katko is familiar with TSA's funding challenges from his time as chair of a transportation security subcommittee, which he led for four years.
"I've consistently raised serious concerns about the need to improve our aviation security," he said. "The FASTER Act allows TSA to invest in more robust airport security infrastructure by redirecting revenues accumulated by security fees. Ensuring TSA has adequate staff and resources is essential to our national security, and I am proud to once again co-sponsor this legislation that improves TSA preparedness."
The bill has bipartisan support in the House. It also has been endorsed by several national organizations, including the Air Line Pilots Association, Airports Council International-North America and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.
Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, urged Congress to pass the legislation.
"You get what you pay for ... unless it's the airline security fee that accompanies your ticket," Nelson said. "That money is directed to all kinds of other priorities while aviation security remains subject to government shutdowns. Enough!"
