Rep. John Katko: U.S. Postal Service should reverse changes, more funding needed

Katko continued his statement by adding that he supports efforts to "reverse these Postal Service changes."

One of the main reasons why DeJoy and the Postal Service leadership is adopting these cost-cutting initiatives is because of the agency's financial struggles. There are estimates that the agency will lose $2 billion a month during the pandemic. A COVID-19 relief measure signed in March included language allowing the Postal Service to borrow up to $10 billion from the Treasury Department. The Postal Service reached an agreement with the Treasury on the terms of a loan in July.

Funding for the Postal Service has been one of the sticking points in negotiations between congressional leaders and the White House. Democrats want an additional $25 billion for the Postal Service, but Trump doesn't support the plan. On Friday, he said he would support more funding for the Postal Service — but only if Democrats agree to the Republicans' COVID-19 relief proposal.

Katko disagrees with Trump on funding for the Postal Service. In an interview with The Citizen this week, he criticized attempts to either defund or not support the Postal Service. He also panned the management of the agency.

"The bottom line is it needs help and it needs to reverse some of the recent changes," he said. "We're all home now. More than ever, you're depending on home delivery services and postal service is at the top of the list. If that's being more and more delayed, that's going to make a bad situation worse."

